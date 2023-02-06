Tata Motors campaign drives the new product launch fueling awareness around Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors has launched an extensive social media campaign to expand its on-ground presence at Auto Expo 2023, and give its virtual community a glance into what went down at the event.

Tata Motors dominated the marquee exhibition with an exposition of 14 exclusive commercial and passenger vehicles, concepts, and solutions for cargo and consumer mobility at the Auto Expo 2023. The climate action commitment, technological advancements, and holistic solutions that are driving the evolution of mobility were illustrated at the event and further amplified through a digital campaign.

“We are leading sustainability, energy transition, and digitalization-led transformation in each of our businesses. At the Auto Expo 2023, we are proud to present our vision of the future and its manifestation through our new age vehicles, concepts, and smart mobility solutions”, mentioned N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons and Chairman, Tata Motors.

They took to the annual event to unveil new products, technologies, and concepts that reinvent mobility solutions. Extending the theme of ‘Mobility Of The Future with social media amplification, the co-brands presented safer, smarter, and greener mobility solutions in engaging and snackable formats.

For instance, the video for Prima H.55S presented high-octane glimpses of the vehicle, giving the audience an experience of what the vehicle stands for and the features that it brings with it.

Each of the videos presented different aspects of the Tata truck, giving the consumers an opportunity to see the truck as an immersive experience.

The company also launched individual social handles distinguishing between commercial and passenger vehicles and enabling a specific focus on co-brands and their product ranges. Crusading climate action with actionable initiatives, this thought was carried forward with engaging templates such as communicating product features such as mass mobility solutions across CV segments, powered by natural gas, electric and hydrogen, zero-emission, and more, through commonly used acronyms.

“We are leading the global megatrend of sustainable, connected, and safer mobility in India. With our goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045, we are transforming mobility by re-imagining our entire product portfolio, value chain, and operations,” said Girish WaghExecutive Director, Tata Motors.

The visual language of the campaign remains power-packed with a bustling soundtrack and dynamic elements. With a key focus on sustainability and appealing formats, Tata Motors managed to drive the new product launch with accelerated engagement.

Comments