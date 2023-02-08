Team Pumpkin bags digital mandate for Casio Electronics Musical Instruments

Team Pumpkin

The agency will handle the social media management for the brand. The account will be handled from the digital marketing agency’s Delhi office.

Team Pumpkin, a 360° digital marketing agency, has won the digital marketing mandate for Casio Electronic Musical Instruments India.

The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, the agency will handle the social media management for the brand.

The Delhi office of Team Pumpkin’s office will service the account.

Mr. Kota Obayashi, Business Head, Casio Electronic Musical Instruments India, said, “ As the frontrunners of electronic musical instruments in the Indian music industry since 1996, our objective has always been to strive towards sustaining our position as the industry leader and connecting with consumers through strategic marketing efforts. We are elated to have Team Pumpkin onboard whose visions and ideals are aligned with our objectives. By associating with Team Pumpkin, we are optimistic about actualising our goals and aspirations for this category.”

Swati Nathani, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder, Team Pumpkin, said, “Casio is synonymous with excellence and innovation which is aligned with what our agency stands for. We are elated to have CASIO Electronic Musical Instruments India onboard and would go above and beyond to achieve their goals and maintain their brand value for consumers in our journey, together.”

