The Crayons Network announces multiple account wins

The Crayons Network bags multiple accounts, including National Skill Development Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, Som Distillers, BPTP, and Tata Sons.

The Crayons Network, today announced multiple account wins. The agency won marquee mandates including National Skill Development Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, BPTP, and Som Distillers – through a multi-agency pitching process.

The agency opened in 2023 by onboarding – National Skill Development Corporation – with a mandate to transform the brand notion and strengthen the connection with India’s youth. Apart from the strategic approach, the agency’s in-depth knowledge and experience in handling government businesses played a vital role in the final selection for taking over its social media mandate. In the last six months, an important milestone has been the transition from ‘Transforming the skill landscapes’ to ‘Reimagine Future’ regarding the overall brand positioning.

Crayons also won the social media mandate for Tata Sons, India’s most reputed business group. The agency’s brand strategy and comprehensive creative thinking favoured the pitch.

In the past couple of years, the agency has handled and executed multiple prestigious campaigns for the Tata Group. Recently, Crayons worked on the Tata Mumbai Marathon campaign, which serves as a case study in awareness and engagement. Under the Tata brand umbrella last year, Croma appointed Crayons Advertising to handle its creative mandate. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. The agency’s mandate is to help set Croma apart in a highly saturated communication space. The Crayons Network also launched and conceptualised ‘Wings of Change’ for Air India’s takeover campaign.

“Most of the recent account wins cater to our integrated ad tech proposition and have come against large global agencies following multi-agency pitch process”, said Kunal Lalani, Founder & Managing Director, Crayons Advertising. “This, in turn, highlights two key factors differentiating us amidst a sea of competition in the space. First, being a homegrown agency enables us to communicate in a much more relatable manner to consumers across Bharat and India. Second, all the new pitches won are integrated campaigns with a high component of ad tech-driven services – an area in which we have invested and developed expertise in the past three years. We thank our clients for reposing trust in our abilities and will continue to deliver creative, innovative, and high-quality campaigns in the future,” added Kunal

The agency also bagged Indian Oil Corporation’s Social Media mandate at the start of January 2023 – through a competitive pitch process against stalwarts and veterans from the industry, including FCB ULKA, Grey, Wunderman Thompson and Rediffusion. Since then, the agency has launched the highly engaging “Return of the Cheetah” campaign across multiple platforms, including print, OOH and digital – highlighting its execution speed as an agile agency.

Crayons also onboarded Som Distillers, one of the leading alcoholic beverage manufacturers in India. The agency would work on integrated marketing mandates across the company’s brand portfolio.

In the real estate sector, a unique brand proposition by The Crayons Network helped bag one of the North-India’s premier real estate firm BPTP’s new residential project. Launching with innovative end-to-end technology-enabled services – a project for Delhi’s first ever AI-integrated green housing community by BPTP. This aligns with the agency’s evolution to deliver phygital, experiential and engagement-driven campaigns, owing to its diverse capabilities.

Comments