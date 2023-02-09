Twitter has officially started testing long-form Tweets, available in the US for Twitter Blue subscribers only. The announcement triggered a set of long-form brand Tweets.

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has officially started testing its long-form tweets with the character limit of a Tweet increased to 4,000 for its Twitter Blue subscribers only.

The previous limit for Tweets was 280 characters and the new update will let users post around 500 words worth of content at a time. According to the new system, the longer Tweets will be displayed in a similar fashion to the normal ones but will have a ‘show more’ button attached for those who want to keep on reading.

However, the recent modification led to a glitch. Although there was no evidence that this change in character-limit policy was the reason for it. Thousands of Twitter users reported problems using the platform – being unable to post messages, being told they had exceeded a daily limit of Tweets and failing to send direct messages.

The update was announced by the platform in a Tweet with lengthy, repetitive words. This set off Twitterati, with global and Indian brands sharing their thoughts. Each brand highlighted one product or service they are known for and Social Samosa brings the best moment marketing Tweets to attention.

Jupiter

money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money — Jupiter (@TheJupiterApp) February 9, 2023

ABC – Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Systematic Investment Planning SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP



Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully — ABC – Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (@abslmf) February 9, 2023

Spotify Podcasts

podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts — Spotify Podcasts 🎙 (@spotifypodcasts) February 8, 2023

Pizza Hut

pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 8, 2023

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? #MOInvestorApp — Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) February 9, 2023

BMW

indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate Indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate Indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate — BMW (@BMW) February 9, 2023

Magnum Ice Cream

ice screeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaam — Magnum Ice Cream (@MagnumGlobal) February 9, 2023

GrabOn

Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon — GrabOn (@GrabOnIn) February 9, 2023

Uber

vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom — Uber (@Uber) February 9, 2023

Papa Johns Pizza

🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 — Papa Johns Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 8, 2023

Microsoft Cloud

☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁



☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁more words☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁



☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁more emojis ☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁



☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁more Cloud☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁



☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁ — Microsoft Cloud (@MSCloud) February 8, 2023

Fox Weather

weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather — FOX Weather (@foxweather) February 8, 2023

Burger King Spain

Less words, more Whopper. — Burger King (@burgerking_es) February 9, 2023

DreamWorks Animation

i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) February 8, 2023

Budweiser USA

bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) February 8, 2023

Malwarebytes

Malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware — Malwarebytes (@Malwarebytes) February 8, 2023

Herr Foods Inc.

Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips chip — Herr Foods Inc. (@herrfoods) February 8, 2023

