Twitter upgrades its character limit, sets off a moment marketing trend

Twitter long form tweets

Twitter has officially started testing long-form Tweets, available in the US for Twitter Blue subscribers only. The announcement triggered a set of long-form brand Tweets.

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has officially started testing its long-form tweets with the character limit of a Tweet increased to 4,000 for its Twitter Blue subscribers only. 

The previous limit for Tweets was 280 characters and the new update will let users post around 500 words worth of content at a time. According to the new system, the longer Tweets will be displayed in a similar fashion to the normal ones but will have a ‘show more’ button attached for those who want to keep on reading. 

However, the recent modification led to a glitch. Although there was no evidence that this change in character-limit policy was the reason for it. Thousands of Twitter users reported problems using the platform – being unable to post messages, being told they had exceeded a daily limit of Tweets and failing to send direct messages.

The update was announced by the platform in a Tweet with lengthy, repetitive words. This set off Twitterati, with global and Indian brands sharing their thoughts. Each brand highlighted one product or service they are known for and Social Samosa brings the best moment marketing Tweets to attention.

Also Read: Sweet love: How chocolate brands claimed Valentine’s Day as a communication pillar

Jupiter

ABC – Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Spotify Podcasts

Pizza Hut

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

BMW

Magnum Ice Cream

GrabOn

Uber

Papa Johns Pizza

Microsoft Cloud

Fox Weather

Burger King Spain

DreamWorks Animation

Budweiser USA

Malwarebytes

Herr Foods Inc. 

You may also like:

You don't need Dus Bahane to check out these brand posts
#TopicalSpot: Brands get familiar to Stranger Things
Twitter updates controversial tweets policy
#TopicalSpot: Instagram Music brand posts chant lifting tunes
When you accidentally type the correct title
Virat Kohli turns 31, gets branded birthday wishes

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

#SidKiara

Zomato moment marketing

union budget 2023 creatives

Republic Day weekend

Republic Day campaigns

Shubman Gill's double century

RRR's Win

Zomato Blinkit