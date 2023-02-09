Twitter upgrades its character limit, sets off a moment marketing trend
Twitter has officially started testing long-form Tweets, available in the US for Twitter Blue subscribers only. The announcement triggered a set of long-form brand Tweets.
Micro-blogging platform Twitter has officially started testing its long-form tweets with the character limit of a Tweet increased to 4,000 for its Twitter Blue subscribers only.
The previous limit for Tweets was 280 characters and the new update will let users post around 500 words worth of content at a time. According to the new system, the longer Tweets will be displayed in a similar fashion to the normal ones but will have a ‘show more’ button attached for those who want to keep on reading.
However, the recent modification led to a glitch. Although there was no evidence that this change in character-limit policy was the reason for it. Thousands of Twitter users reported problems using the platform – being unable to post messages, being told they had exceeded a daily limit of Tweets and failing to send direct messages.
The update was announced by the platform in a Tweet with lengthy, repetitive words. This set off Twitterati, with global and Indian brands sharing their thoughts. Each brand highlighted one product or service they are known for and Social Samosa brings the best moment marketing Tweets to attention.
Also Read: Sweet love: How chocolate brands claimed Valentine’s Day as a communication pillar
Jupiter
money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money money— Jupiter (@TheJupiterApp) February 9, 2023
ABC – Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Systematic Investment Planning SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP SIP— ABC – Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (@abslmf) February 9, 2023
Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully
Spotify Podcasts
podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts podcasts— Spotify Podcasts 🎙 (@spotifypodcasts) February 8, 2023
Pizza Hut
pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza pizza— Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 8, 2023
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest Invest How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? How? #MOInvestorApp— Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) February 9, 2023
BMW
indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate Indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate Indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate indicate— BMW (@BMW) February 9, 2023
Magnum Ice Cream
ice screeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaam— Magnum Ice Cream (@MagnumGlobal) February 9, 2023
GrabOn
Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon Coupon coupon— GrabOn (@GrabOnIn) February 9, 2023
Uber
vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom vroom— Uber (@Uber) February 9, 2023
Papa Johns Pizza
🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕— Papa Johns Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 8, 2023
Microsoft Cloud
☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁— Microsoft Cloud (@MSCloud) February 8, 2023
☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁more words☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁
☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁more emojis ☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁
☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁more Cloud☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁
☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁☁
Fox Weather
weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather weather— FOX Weather (@foxweather) February 8, 2023
Burger King Spain
Less words, more Whopper.— Burger King (@burgerking_es) February 9, 2023
DreamWorks Animation
i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it i like to move it move it— DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) February 8, 2023
Budweiser USA
bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud bud— Budweiser (@budweiserusa) February 8, 2023
Malwarebytes
Malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware malware— Malwarebytes (@Malwarebytes) February 8, 2023
Herr Foods Inc.
Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips Chips chip— Herr Foods Inc. (@herrfoods) February 8, 2023