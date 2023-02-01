The new Twitter updates on account suspension identify the criteria for permanent suspension, with only repeat policy violators getting banned.

Twitter updates its account suspension rules for policy violations and introduces new criteria for reinstatements of accounts, starting February 1, 2023.

The new rules suggest that anyone can appeal an account suspension and be evaluated under the new criteria for reinstatement.

As we shared earlier, we have been proactively reinstating previously suspended accounts. Starting February 1, anyone can appeal an account suspension and be evaluated under our new criteria for reinstatement. https://t.co/2MR8yonMlM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 28, 2023

As per the criteria, the platform will not reinstate accounts that engage in illegal activity, threats of harm or violence, large-scale spam and platform manipulation, or when there is no recent appeal to have the account reinstated.

Twitter has previously identified several policies where permanent suspension was a disproportionate action for breaking Twitter rules and started reinstating accounts that were suspended for violations of these policies.

So far this has resulted in the reinstatement of several high-profile accounts, such as Donald Trump.

Going forward, the platform has claimed it will take less severe actions, such as limiting the reach of policy-violating Tweets or asking them to remove Tweets before they can continue using the account.

Account suspension will be reserved for severe or ongoing, repeat violations of these policies. These violations include engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, privacy violations, platform manipulation or spam, and engaging in targeted harassment of users.

Twitter is working on launching features that transparently identify when it has taken enforcement actions.

