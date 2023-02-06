In a Tweet, CEO Elon Musk shared that creators who are subscribed to Twitter Blue verified will be eligible to get a share of advertising revenue.

Elon Musk has shared that Twitter creators can now receive ad revenue from reply threads. This is, however, only applicable to users who are subscribed to Twitter Blue Verified.

The new initiative is meant to encourage more creators to sign up for the paid service and engage on the platform more frequently.

Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023

However, many details of the same are still unclear since none of Twitter’s support pages or account for creators have posted any details about the program.

Users can subscribe to the Twitter Blue service for an annual fee of $84, as opposed to $8 for web users and $11 for iOS.

While some Twitter users have had options to monetize the platform for a while via its Subscriptions (previously Super Follows) feature, an ad revenue-sharing program is a new addition to the platform.

On the other hand, creators who are part of the Paid Partnership Program, labelled as ‘promoted’, are required to mention clear and prominent disclosures indicating the commercial nature of their Tweets; for example, ‘#ad’, ’#paidpartnership’, ‘#sponsored.’

Comments