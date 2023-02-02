Wavemaker India appoints George Kovoor as Chief Creative Officer

George Kovoor has played the role of a creative leader with three decades of experience in digital, social, tech, and mainline advertising, prior to joining Wavemaker India.

As the Chief Creative Officer of Wavemaker India, George Kovoor will report to Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker India and will be based out of Bangalore. He joins Wavemaker after his eight-year-long stint with Ogilvy where he was Digital Lead – Mumbai and South operations. He led creative teams across advertising agencies like Lintas, FCB, Digitas LBi, and Ogilvy, among others. His work has also been recognized in international and domestic award shows and has served on several award juries.

Speaking about the appointment, Ajay Gupte said, “We are witnessing an exciting phase of transformation in the media industry where traditional methods are challenged at every step. Data, Content, and Technology have always been the three key pillars at Wavemaker and we have all experienced the magic when these three ingredients are used in the right proportion. In his previous roles, George has played an instrumental role in integrating mainline and digital creative teams. He enjoys an incredible reputation in the creative industry for his impressive work which has been recognized on local and global platforms. With George coming in as the Chief Creative Officer, I am quite confident about taking our creative offerings a notch higher.”

Talking about his new role, George said, “I am actually struggling to put into words exactly how excited I am with my new role. It gives me the opportunity to join a team of digital experts who have been shaping customer experiences while creating ideas that are driven by both data and technology. In the last few years, Wavemaker has created content that is both disruptive and award-winning. I am very excited by Wavemaker’s vision of the future and hope to contribute significantly in turning the vision into reality.”

George has spent the last 8 years at Ogilvy, during this time he has helped shape the digital teams in Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Bangalore. In addition to his professional accomplishments, George is a faculty member at the Miami Ad School in Bangalore, where he shares his knowledge and expertise.

