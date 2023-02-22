Wavemaker will consult and implement its end-to-end solution toolkit for brands to simplify strategy and deployment for the many moving parts of a D2C channel.

Wavemaker India has today announced the launch of its specialised Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) practice to help brands implement, navigate and grow better. Wavemaker is already working with brands like MTR Foods, Nokia, L’Oréal and many more.

As a part of the mandate, Wavemaker will consult and implement its end-to-end solution toolkit for brands to simplify strategy and deployment for the many moving parts of a D2C channel. It will help clients with their technology stack, design the customer experiences, set up a growth platform and design and manage the entire fulfilment infrastructure.

Wavemaker’s modular approach will also allow brands to only pick specific solutions that they wish to optimise for. Additionally, Wavemaker will also launch a separate program that will work with D2C start-ups to help scale demand and operations.

Speaking on the launch of this specialised unit, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are committed to creating solutions which offer unparalleled growth to our brands and partners. We have been investing and building this capability for a few years now. Launching the D2C practice marks the expansion of our digital and E-Commerce offerings and is a step toward providing focused solutions for brands who are to manage their value proposition and value chain.”

The practice will be part of Wavemaker’s overall e-commerce and precision practice.

Commenting on the expansion of its digital services, Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Wavemaker India said, “We have seen a lot of brands wanting to build a direct connection with their consumers. Consumers too are looking for a closer relationship with brands making it important for D2C marketers to adapt and stay relevant in the game. Our D2C practice will help marketers plan better and tailor their offerings to better suit their customers.”

