Prashant joined the company in 2022 as VP-Brand Strategy. In this new role as Chief Marketing Officer, he will lead the company’s marketing initiatives.

Homegrown pet care brand, Wiggles announces key leadership changes and elevates Prashant Kohli to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Prashant Kohli joined Wiggles as Vice President, Brand Strategy in 2022. In his new role as CMO, he will lead the company’s overall marketing initiatives and drive consumer engagement. It is under his guidance that Wiggles underwent a rebranding and took on its ‘Lovemark’ identity.

Prashant brings over 13 years of experience to the company and has a skill set spanning across brand and customer experience, community building, integrated media communications and design thinking. Prior to this, he was a part of the leadership team at Glitch. He has also worked with brands like Apple Inc., LinkedIn, HUL, Facebook, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Uber amongst others in solving a variety of business challenges.

The company has also promoted Pushkaraj Vartak as Chief Financial Officer and he will lead the financial strategy and oversee the financial operations.

Speaking on the development, Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO, Wiggles said, “We founded Wiggles with love, empathy and deep understanding. The last few years have been a testament to our commitment towards pets and animals. At this stage, we are looking at progressive, compassionate & result oriented leaders to drive growth for the organization. Prashant & Pushkaraj have been key pillars over the last year for us, and I am confident that they will help chart the best course for the next growth phase for Wiggles. Their experience, passion and dedication towards both animals & people make them excellent leaders for our brand.”

Speaking on the promotion, Prashant Kohli, Chief Marketing Officer, Wiggles said, “As a challenger brand in the pet care industry, Wiggles has achieved significant milestones and has successfully created a space for itself in a market that was dominated by legacy players. Over the last one year, we have expanded our product portfolio, entered strategic categories, and have set the foundations for solving some of the most wicked problems in pet-care. I look forward to driving meaningful innovations, and industry defining strategies to cement the brand position, and more importantly to create an ecosystem that genuinely impacts the lives of pets & community animals, positively.”

