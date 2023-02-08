Wunderman Thompson India appoints Richa Dholi as VP, Strategy Planning   

Based in Mumbai, Richa will be the strategy lead for the company’s Unilever brands. She previously worked at Indian micro-blogging platform, Koo.

Wunderman Thompson India has appointed Richa Dholi as Vice President, Strategy Planning. Based in Mumbai, Richa will be the strategy lead for the company’s Unilever brands.

Richa has an extensive experience in the marketing and digital ecosystem and has worked with FMCG and lifestyle brands at Capgemini, Ogilvy, Lowe, McCann and most recently at India’s very own Twitter, Koo.

Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said, “In the post pandemic world, consumers engage very differently with brands. We need to constantly recalibrate our thinking and creatively innovate to be ahead of the curve in terms of brand engagement and customer experience. With Richa on board, we get the right blend of understanding business and strategy. We are excited to have her as part of our team and wish her the very best in her new role.”

On her new role, Richa Dholi, commented, “Being part of Wunderman Thompson is a privilege and a testament to the agency’s cutting-edge approach to blending culture, creativity, and technology. As a planner, I am eager to continue growing and evolving in this dynamic environment. I am grateful for this opportunity and have full faith in Anurag’s visionary leadership and outstanding creative insight as we embark on an exciting new chapter for Wunderman Thompson.”

