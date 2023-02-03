Zomato brand creatives are for the heart, engagement is for the soul

Zomato moment marketing

Its latest creative on ‘Pani Puri’ has prompted a Zomato moment marketing trend with brands cleverly highlighting the values they add to customers’ souls. 

Food is for the soul because it tugs at your heartstrings. And Zomato, a food delivery platform, not contributing to this topic of discussion is just not possible. Back again with its effortless copywriting, its latest creative has prompted brands to follow another Zomato moment marketing trend. 

Zomato recently pointed out the happiness one feels while eating ‘Pani Puri’ and then proceeded to point out how the underrated ‘Sookhi Puri’ is for the soul. Various brands altered this Tweet to highlight their brand benefits that are meant to satisfy the customers. 

In the last quarter of the financial year 2022, food deliveries at the platform accounted for revenues of 12.8 billion rupees, higher than in previous quarters. Zomato currently has millions of followers across social media with 1.5 million followers on Twitter and this can be attributed to its on-point content strategy. 

The brand gets a decent amount of engagement for its relatability and many brands attempt to gain momentum through it. Here are a few brands that cleverly joined the brand’s moment marketing trend.

Saregama

Dolby India

Xpital

HDFC Bank

Living Food

ShareChat

Healthysure

Aashirvaad

Wok On Fire

Kotak General Insurance

Cello

Tavaga

AU Small Finance Bank

Internshala 

Shamita Islur
Shamita Islur is a writer on a journey to create an impact with her written & (occasionally) spoken words. She wants to bring forth thought-provoking & emotionally riveting stories inspired by the new-age media. When she isn't at her day job, she can be found daydreaming & fangirling over her favorite K-actors/actresses.

