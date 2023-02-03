Zomato brand creatives are for the heart, engagement is for the soul
Its latest creative on ‘Pani Puri’ has prompted a Zomato moment marketing trend with brands cleverly highlighting the values they add to customers’ souls.
Food is for the soul because it tugs at your heartstrings. And Zomato, a food delivery platform, not contributing to this topic of discussion is just not possible. Back again with its effortless copywriting, its latest creative has prompted brands to follow another Zomato moment marketing trend.
Zomato recently pointed out the happiness one feels while eating ‘Pani Puri’ and then proceeded to point out how the underrated ‘Sookhi Puri’ is for the soul. Various brands altered this Tweet to highlight their brand benefits that are meant to satisfy the customers.
pani puri is for the heart— zomato (@zomato) February 2, 2023
sookhi puri is for the soul
In the last quarter of the financial year 2022, food deliveries at the platform accounted for revenues of 12.8 billion rupees, higher than in previous quarters. Zomato currently has millions of followers across social media with 1.5 million followers on Twitter and this can be attributed to its on-point content strategy.
The brand gets a decent amount of engagement for its relatability and many brands attempt to gain momentum through it. Here are a few brands that cleverly joined the brand’s moment marketing trend.
Saregama
Paani puri is for the heart— Saregama (@saregamaglobal) February 2, 2023
Paani Paani is for the soul
Dolby India
Good music is for the heart— Dolby India (@DolbyIn) February 2, 2023
Dolby Atmos’s immersive sound is for the soul
Xpital
Cardiologist is for the heart— Xpital (@Xpital) February 2, 2023
psychiatrist* is for the soul
HDFC Bank
Buying a dream car is for the heart— HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) February 2, 2023
Getting the loan disbursed in 30 mins* with HDFC Bank Xpress Car loan is for the soul
*T&C Apply
Living Food
Bread & butter is for the heart— Living Food (@LivingFoodCo) February 2, 2023
Peanut butter & bread is for the soul
ShareChat
Consuming content is for the heart.— ShareChat (@sharechatapp) February 3, 2023
Participating in trends are for the soul.
Healthysure
Health insurance is for the heart,— Healthysure (@teamhealthysure) February 2, 2023
Employee benefits are for the soul.
Aashirvaad
Roti is for the heart ❤️— Aashirvaad (@AashirvaadAtta) February 2, 2023
Ghee lagi roti is for the soul 😇
Wok On Fire
momos are for the heart— Wok On Fire (@WokOnFireTweets) February 2, 2023
Wok On Fire momos are for the soul
Kotak General Insurance
Motor insurance is for the heart— Kotak General Insurance (@KotakGeneral) February 2, 2023
Cashback on motor insurance is for the soul
Cello
Writing is for the heart.— Cello Writing (@CelloStationery) February 3, 2023
Smooth Writing is for the soul.
Tavaga
Goal based Budgeting is for the heart— Tavaga (@Tavaga_Invest) February 2, 2023
Goal based Investing is for the soul
AU Small Finance Bank
Shopping is for the heart— AU Small Finance Bank (@aubankindia) February 2, 2023
100+ offers on AU Cards are for the soul https://t.co/xvOyCXB3RB
Internshala
Internship is for the heart— Internshala (@Internshala) February 3, 2023
Internship with job offer is for the soul