Zomato brand creatives are for the heart, engagement is for the soul

Its latest creative on ‘Pani Puri’ has prompted a Zomato moment marketing trend with brands cleverly highlighting the values they add to customers’ souls.

Food is for the soul because it tugs at your heartstrings. And Zomato, a food delivery platform, not contributing to this topic of discussion is just not possible. Back again with its effortless copywriting, its latest creative has prompted brands to follow another Zomato moment marketing trend.

Zomato recently pointed out the happiness one feels while eating ‘Pani Puri’ and then proceeded to point out how the underrated ‘Sookhi Puri’ is for the soul. Various brands altered this Tweet to highlight their brand benefits that are meant to satisfy the customers.

pani puri is for the heart

sookhi puri is for the soul — zomato (@zomato) February 2, 2023

In the last quarter of the financial year 2022, food deliveries at the platform accounted for revenues of 12.8 billion rupees, higher than in previous quarters. Zomato currently has millions of followers across social media with 1.5 million followers on Twitter and this can be attributed to its on-point content strategy.

The brand gets a decent amount of engagement for its relatability and many brands attempt to gain momentum through it. Here are a few brands that cleverly joined the brand’s moment marketing trend.

Saregama

Paani puri is for the heart

Paani Paani is for the soul — Saregama (@saregamaglobal) February 2, 2023

Dolby India

Good music is for the heart

Dolby Atmos’s immersive sound is for the soul — Dolby India (@DolbyIn) February 2, 2023

Xpital

Cardiologist is for the heart

psychiatrist* is for the soul — Xpital (@Xpital) February 2, 2023

HDFC Bank

Buying a dream car is for the heart

Getting the loan disbursed in 30 mins* with HDFC Bank Xpress Car loan is for the soul



*T&C Apply — HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) February 2, 2023

Living Food

Bread & butter is for the heart

Peanut butter & bread is for the soul — Living Food (@LivingFoodCo) February 2, 2023

ShareChat

Consuming content is for the heart.

Participating in trends are for the soul. — ShareChat (@sharechatapp) February 3, 2023

Healthysure

Health insurance is for the heart,

Employee benefits are for the soul. — Healthysure (@teamhealthysure) February 2, 2023

Aashirvaad

Roti is for the heart ❤️

Ghee lagi roti is for the soul 😇 — Aashirvaad (@AashirvaadAtta) February 2, 2023

Wok On Fire

momos are for the heart

Wok On Fire momos are for the soul — Wok On Fire (@WokOnFireTweets) February 2, 2023

Kotak General Insurance

Motor insurance is for the heart

Cashback on motor insurance is for the soul — Kotak General Insurance (@KotakGeneral) February 2, 2023

Cello

Writing is for the heart.

Smooth Writing is for the soul. — Cello Writing (@CelloStationery) February 3, 2023

Tavaga

Goal based Budgeting is for the heart

Goal based Investing is for the soul — Tavaga (@Tavaga_Invest) February 2, 2023

AU Small Finance Bank

Shopping is for the heart

100+ offers on AU Cards are for the soul https://t.co/xvOyCXB3RB — AU Small Finance Bank (@aubankindia) February 2, 2023

Internshala

Internship is for the heart

Internship with job offer is for the soul — Internshala (@Internshala) February 3, 2023

