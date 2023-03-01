BBH India appoints Parixit Bhattacharya as CCO

Before joining BBH India, Parixit Bhattacharya was with TBWA\ India where he was Managing Partner – creative.

BBH India, a Publicis Groupe agency, today announced the appointment of Parixit Bhattacharya as Chief Creative Officer.

In a career spanning over 22 years, Parixit has worked with some of the biggest agencies including Leo Burnett, Lowe, Fallon, JWT and Y&R in Mumbai, Singapore and Dubai. Parixit is one of the few creative directors in the country to have created a body of work that has won the Grand Prix at all three Cannes Lions shows – Dubai Lynx, Spikes Asia and Cannes Lions.

Speaking about the announcement Dheeraj Sinha, Chairman, BBH India said, “We are very excited to welcome Parixit as part of the BBH India leadership team. Parixit is a modern creative thinker and his work speaks for itself. His passion for delivering transformational work powered by creativity and his leadership skills made him the perfect choice to take the helm of the agency’s creative product. I look forward to working together and charting the next phase of BBH India’s success story, taking the BBH black sheep and zag philosophy to newer heights.”

Speaking about his appointment, Parixit Bhattacharya adds, “I have pretty much manifested this gig. So, I will do my best and a half to build on the virtues of BBH India and add what’s needed to become a prolific creative company. I look forward to making a place of fun that creates objects of desire in all mediums relevant to our audiences and brands. I am incredibly energised to work with the incisive and purposeful Dheeraj (who also cracks me up every time I speak to him) and the rest of the leadership team made up of astute practitioners of advertising including the immensely wise Himanshu. I begin at BBH with love, reverence, and a sense of magic. Let’s go, team!”

Parixit has worked with global brands such as Airbnb, x Apple, Adidas, Standard Chartered, Nissan, Time, HSBC, Unilever, Nestle, and Red Cross to name a few. His projects have aligned technology, data and creativity and have won him Golds at most global award shows. Parixit was named the 3rd most-awarded Creative Director, India by Campaign Brief Asia in 2020. He joins BBH from TBWA\ India where he was Managing Partner – creative.

