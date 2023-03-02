DDB Mudra Group to host The One Club’s Portfolio Night in June

Portfolio Night 2023 serves as the gateway for young talent to enter the industry, enabling them to meet and mentor the leaders of the future in industry hubs around the world.

The One Club for Creativity announced June 1, 2023 as the date for this year’s edition of its long-running global Portfolio Night, with DDB Mudra Group hosting the event in Mumbai.

Established in 2003, Portfolio Night is an advertising portfolio review program. This fast-paced evening of advice, networking and recruitment takes place in dozens of cities around the world on the same date to help the next generation of creative talent entering the industry.

It is an important event in advertising because it serves as the gateway for young talent to enter the industry, enabling the best of the present — hundreds of renowned international creative directors — to meet and mentor the leaders of the future in industry hubs around the world.

After three years of being affected by the pandemic, the program aims to have all cities once again host the event in-person.

In addition to the event in Mumbai with the group, confirmed cities and hosts so far are Buenos Aires (GUT Buenos Aires and Círculo de Creatividad), Hong Kong (Ogilvy Hong Kong), Houston (Adcetera), Lisbon (Clube Creativos and Uzina), Montréal and Toronto (Tank Worldwide), Paris (DDB Paris), Riyadh (‿ and us), São Paulo (Africa), Santiago (Inbrax), Seoul (Paulus), Shanghai (BBH Shanghai), and Singapore (BBDO Singapore).

The program includes Portfolio Night All-Stars, a weeklong virtual program where each city host selects one young creative in their market with the best portfolio to participate. These lucky All-Stars will work in teams on a brief from a major global brand sponsor to be determined, and attend seminars and recruiting sessions. At the end of the week, each team presents their pitch, with the winning team being flown to New York by The One Club for a week of events and networking opportunities.

“Portfolio Night is a unique global event that serves as a high-visibility opportunity for agencies and creative professionals to give back to the industry by guiding the earliest steps of future copywriters, art directors and technologists,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity. “We’re very grateful for the agencies and organizations who have signed on to make this important global event possible in their markets, and look forward to additional hosts getting involved.”

Tickets for young creatives interested in attending Portfolio Night will be available in April, once all city hosts are determined. Agencies, schools and organizations interested in hosting Portfolio Night 2023 in their city can get more information here.

Branding for Portfolio Night 2023 was created by Nana Rausch at Quick Honey, based in New York and Berlin.

Unlike for-profit awards shows, The One Club is a non-profit organization that puts revenue generated from awards entries back into the industry in the form of programs under its four pillars: Education, Inclusion & Diversity, Gender Equality and Creative Development.

