DDB Mudra Group’s Pallavi Chakravarti, Nishant Saurabh & Anand Murthy launch new agency ‘Fundamental’

After leaving DDB Mudra Group, Pallavi Chakravarti, Nishant Saurabh and Anand Murthy have announced the launch of their independent agency, Fundamental.

The founders believe that change isn’t the only constant there’s also love, laughter, joy, delight, anger, fear, sadness, compassion, hope or any of the intangibles that make us stop and stare think and they’re not changing anytime soon. Ergo, what makes advertising tick has always been and will always be

‘fundamental.’



Sharing the idea behind Fundamental, Pallavi said, “We’re looking to make advertising that serves the brand and not its makers alone. Unfashionable? Perhaps. But necessary? Absolutely! And we’re hoping that when people see the magic at work, they’ll rediscover that creativity in advertising is a basic necessity – right up there with roti, kapda, makaan and WiFi, and not an indulgence.”

Murty, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, said, “Sometimes, you have to start right at the beginning. The big ideas and the devastatingly simple insights come from engaging with the complexity and nuance of businesses and the lived existence of people. It’s therefore important to spar, intensely engage with clients and partners and each other so we solve the right problems and not fall prey to easy pronouncements and generalisations.”

Saurabh, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We keep hearing about how good old advertising will die soon. Truth is, it is alive and kicking, because of some of the people in it. We’re looking to work with just those people. Ones who aren’t afraid to argue and question, to laugh at themselves and to roll up their sleeves in the quest for the answers that work the best. And while we’re at it, we’re hoping to bring some madness and love back to this business.”

