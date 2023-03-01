Mousumi Mishra to lead Consumer Marketing at ShareChat and Moj

In her new role, Mousumi will focus on expanding consumer engagement and reach for both the platforms, ShareChat and Moj.

ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt. Ltd.), India’s multilingual social media platform announced that Mousumi Mishra would take on the role of leading Consumer Marketing for ShareChat and Moj.

With over nine years of multi-discipline experience in the media industry, she has previously led the content strategy and music partnerships for Moj, where she launched and scaled Moj Live and worked on building the creator ecosystem.

In her new role, Mishra would lead brand strategy and management, social media management, and consumer research for both brands.

Before joining the platform, Mousumi worked in various marketing roles at large media conglomerates, including Disney-Star and Zee Entertainment, where she played an instrumental role in launching category-leading brands like Star Bharat, ZEE Picchar & Hotstar and re-branding of Star Plus.

Manohar Singh Charan, CFO, ShareChat and Moj, said, “Mousumi’s outstanding previous stints in various roles within the company and playing active part in scaling of Moj platform gives her a granular understanding of our brands and makes her an incredible fit to steer our consumer marketing efforts. I am confident that with her extensive knowledge and experience she will take both brands to the next level. I am excited to see her take on a larger role at the company, and believe she will produce exceptional results, as she continues to grow with the company.”

Speaking on her new role, Mousumi Mishra, Head of Consumer Marketing, ShareChat & Moj, said, “After having contributed to the development of multiple business units at Moj, including Moj Live, I am thrilled to embark on this new role within the company. I am looking forward to this opportunity of playing a significant part in the growth of our brands, as we build India’s leading social media and short video platforms.”

Comments