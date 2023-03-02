Pass Pass Pulse compliments Zomato and Dunzo in an OOH campaign

Pass Pass Pulse takes it a notch higher for its fourth edition of #PulseOfCompliments and launches an OOH campaign.

Pass Pass Pulse, a candy from DS Group, a multi-business corporation releases its annual World Compliment Day campaign, #PulseOfCompliments. In its fourth edition, Pulse complimented a few brands that are popular among young India. #PulseOfCompliments is now extended to OOH, where the brand has set up billboards outside/near the offices of brands like Airtel, Zomato, boAt, Dominos, Dunzo and Radio Mirchi thanking them for their contribution.

Pass Pass Pulse also engaged with several other brands like PVR, EaseMyTrip, Sugar Cosmetics, Licious, Yatra, BookMyShow, Wow Momos, Zepto, Flipkart, Baskin Robbins, Tim Hortons, Truly Madly etc. in a Twitter banter starting a chain of compliments amongst brands. It aimed to create an aura of positivity and goodwill coursing through the community. The campaign #PulseOfCompliments was ideated and conceptualized by Foxymoron.

The campaign is currently live on Pulse’s social media handles across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Airtel

Radio Mirchi

Dunzo

From paper clips to dhaniya mirchi, you always cover our doorstep delivery.



Location:

Old Madras Road Opp Brigade Signature Mall & Orion Uptown Mall towards Airport, KR Puram & City, Bengaluru #PulseCandy #PulseOfCompliments #WorldComplimentDay #Dunzo #PranJaayeParPulseNaJaaye pic.twitter.com/Lcn1sTYfUV — Pulse (@PassPass_Pulse) March 1, 2023

Zomato

Pulse

Let’s turn mid-week blues into masaledaar green with compliments. We’ll go first:@_PVRCinemas Thank you for being the ticket to our All Time masaledaar Blockbuster.



Now pass on the compliment and double it!#PulseOfCompliments#PulseCandy #WorldComplimentDay #PVRCinemas — Pulse (@PassPass_Pulse) March 1, 2023

Arvind Kumar, General Manager Marketing, Dharampal Satyapal Foods Ltd. says, “World Compliment Day campaigns of Pass Pass Pulse have been immensely successful since past few years. While brand banters are pretty common in the social media space, Pulse has leveraged a unique approach to bring forth the ideology of spreading love and joy amongst all the brands out there. Through billboards, this time we decided to do something different to say thank you. We believe that compliments are a modest yet potent way to acknowledge the great work done by brands and we look forward to starting a chain reaction of magnanimity and gratitude in the digital space.”

Commenting on the successful campaign, Dhruv Warrior, National Creative Director, FoxyMoron says, “This campaign is a true manifestation of what happens when clients and agencies work together to create a larger-than-life idea. This is what we strive to achieve at FoxyMoron, using the power of creativity and understanding the PULSE of Compliment Day by taking connecting experiences online-to-offline-to-online (O2O2O).”

