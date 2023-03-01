Ranveer Singh & Pepsi empower the youth to break societal norms

Pepsi onboards Ranveer Singh as the fresh face of the brand’s new summer campaign which is a tribute to the spirit of youth.

This summer, PEPSI brings to life the catchphrase that is set to define 2023 – ‘RISE UP, BABY!’ with Ranveer Singh.

Pepsi today announced an association with Ranveer Singh, welcoming the Superstar as its brand ambassador. Ranveer Singh has charmed his fans time and again, be it through his powerful performances, fashion statements, musical forays, or his free-spirited personality.

The youth of India is a force to be reckoned with. Armed with self-confidence and self-belief, this generation continues to break age-old societal norms and redefines what success and happiness mean to them. Be it their nonchalant attitude towards societal judgements, carving out a path to follow their passions, or even their audacious dance moves on reels, this generation lives life on their own terms.

Pepsi today in its 125th year marks yet another milestone in its journey in India as it announces its new brand campaign, ‘Rise Up, Baby!’. This campaign aims to empower the youth of India that owns who they are without seeking validation from the society. It is a celebration of being your true self despite the odds. This new brand positioning is the pairing of Pepsi and the youth that marches to the beat of its own drum with Pepsi encouraging this rhythm.

The campaign is accompanied by power-packed consumer touchpoints such as:

A Musical Anthem defining the youth of India in 2023

For over two decades, Pepsi has tried to reinvent itself to strengthen its position in the hearts and minds of the young generation. Capitalizing on one of the biggest trends of the music industry, Pepsi today launched a foot-tapping remix of the 1991 cult classic, ‘Yahaan Ke Hum Sikandar’. This song is curated with all the ingredients that make a song a Hit- Ranveer Singh, His Charm, His Moves.

Blockbuster Film ft. Ranveer Singh

The brand’s new summer TVC features brand ambassador Ranveer Singh and is a homage to the Pepsi spirit. The film opens with Ranveer enjoying a chilled bottle of Pepsi. As he walks down a bustling street in his quintessential flamboyant outfit and confident avatar, he acknowledges the naysayers’ comments with humour and fun. Ultimately, one comment provokes him when a father asks his young son not to choose a particular professional stream. Ranveer calls out to the young boy and encourages him to follow his dream implying that the world will always pull him down, but you need to Rise Up against meaningless societal judgements/norms. Truly embodying the persona of the unmatchable Pepsi guy, Ranveer showcases the fandom and love he has earned for himself and encourages the young boy to follow his heart as Ranveer takes a sip of Pepsi.

Excited about this new campaign, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, commented, “PEPSI is a brand which has always resonated with the voice of today’s generation. We stand by the youth of India in their journey to the top against the odds and encourage them to be authentic, be bold, and be themselves. This summer, Pepsi will empower them to break free and rise above and own who they are. We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Ranveer Singh whose personality and irrepressible spirit embody Pepsi’s core philosophy. We have entered the year with exciting developments and are confident that our consumers will grow a strong resonance with the ‘Rise Up Baby’ campaign.”

Commenting on the association, Ranveer Singh said, “I am a free-spirited person. Pepsi celebrates freedom, self-expression, and confidence. This philosophy matches very naturally with my personality and hence I feel this partnership is essentially resonant. I am someone who has always followed my heart. I believe we all have that fizz inside of us that lets us break free from the constructs of society and ‘Rise Up’! I am delighted to be a part of the grand Pepsi legacy!”

Comments