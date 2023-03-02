The number of channels that uploaded to Shorts daily grew over 80%: YouTube

YouTube’s Neal Mohan shares a letter about the platform’s 2023 priorities which include supporting creators through Shorts, AI and Connected TV.

Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer, YouTube and SVP, Google shares a letter about YouTube’s 2023 priorities. He gives an update on the platform’s key priorities: supporting the success of creators, building the platform of the future, and protecting the YouTube community.

Supporting the work of creators & growing creator communities

In today’s challenging macroeconomic climate, YouTube is offering opportunities to grow a business on the platform. YouTube’s creative ecosystem supported more than two million jobs in 2021 in India, Brazil, Canada, the United States, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, France, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Turkey combined, according to research by Oxford Economics.

Hundreds of thousands of channels made money on YouTube for the first time in 2022.

Gaming continues to be an area of YouTube where innovation is seen. YouTube saw more than 2 trillion gaming related content views on the platform in 2022.

YouTube is trying to continue to make content more accessible with automatic captions for viewers in 16 languages and has captioned over six billion videos with more than one billion users watching videos with captions enabled every day.

YouTube is investing in the features and experiences that make it a great home for viewers and creators. Here are a few areas YouTube is particularly focused on:

Shorts

YouTube Shorts is giving creators greater reach – Shorts is now averaging over 50 billion daily views. And last year, the number of channels that uploaded to Shorts daily grew over 80%.

Connected TV

TV was the fastest-growing screen last year, and the platform is seeing growth and momentum internationally.

AI

Creators will be able to expand their storytelling and raise their production value, from virtually swapping outfits to creating a fantastical film setting through AI’s generative capabilities.

Protecting the YouTube Community

The platform is investing in the teams, technology, and systems that ensure creators and viewers have a safe experience on YouTube and it will also continue to engage with policymakers to share the perspective on policies that impact the creators and artists.

Comments