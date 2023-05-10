Ad veteran Pratap Bose no more

Pratap Bose

Bose passed away in Gurgaon early morning today due to a major illness. His career spanned decades as he worked at Ogilvy and Mather India and DDB Mudra Group.

The Social Street’s co-founder Pratap Bose passed away early morning today in Gurgaon. He was diagnosed with a major illness three months back and his condition took a turn for the worse recently.

Bose co-founded the marketing communication agency in 2015 but stepped down in 2020. 

His career has spanned decades as he worked with Ogilvy and Mather India for 17 years and went on to become their youngest Chief Executive Officer in 2006.

Prior to The Social Street, he used to be the Chief Operating Officer at DDB Mudra Group. 

The advertising industry veteran was the former President of The Advertising Club, served as a Jury Member of Cannes Lions and Spikes Asia in and was a GroupM Board Member. and had worked across geographies in Asia and the Eastern Europe. He was an advertising and marketing consultant for the last three and a half years.

Condolences pour in as the fraternity remembers him.

You may also like:

Infectious Advertising ropes in Anil Jayachandran as Chief Strategy Officer
Aspire Cerebro appoints Sanjeev Chopra as CEO of its India business
Rapido appoints Pawandip Singh as VP of Marketing 
Samsung rolls out #WorkPlayChill campaign for its convertible 5-in-1 ACs
Rediffusion appoints Swapan Seth as Executive Director
Mullen Lintas wins the creative mandate of Zee Media

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Sociowash

Rajshekhar Baddam

Alisha Furniturewalla

Pooja Jauhari

Tilt Brand Solutions

Ratiesh Sharma

Anuja Trivedi

Verve media