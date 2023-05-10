Ad veteran Pratap Bose no more

Bose passed away in Gurgaon early morning today due to a major illness. His career spanned decades as he worked at Ogilvy and Mather India and DDB Mudra Group.

The Social Street’s co-founder Pratap Bose passed away early morning today in Gurgaon. He was diagnosed with a major illness three months back and his condition took a turn for the worse recently.

Bose co-founded the marketing communication agency in 2015 but stepped down in 2020.

His career has spanned decades as he worked with Ogilvy and Mather India for 17 years and went on to become their youngest Chief Executive Officer in 2006.

Prior to The Social Street, he used to be the Chief Operating Officer at DDB Mudra Group.

The advertising industry veteran was the former President of The Advertising Club, served as a Jury Member of Cannes Lions and Spikes Asia in and was a GroupM Board Member. and had worked across geographies in Asia and the Eastern Europe. He was an advertising and marketing consultant for the last three and a half years.

Condolences pour in as the fraternity remembers him.

Deeply shocked at the passing on of Pratap Bose. Though he was ailing I had never expected that the end will come so soon. I will remember you fondly, forever. pic.twitter.com/ZfoYaF2WMX — Dhunji S. Wadia (@dhunji) May 10, 2023

A decade full of memories remain. The man's gone @pratap_bose . My heart's too heavy right now. https://t.co/jR8sRTPT4c — Aneil Deepak (@Andeehyderabadi) May 10, 2023

RIP @pratap_bose. Gone too soon. You shall be missed. — Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav (@GayatriPYadav) May 10, 2023

