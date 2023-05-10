aha elevates Rajshekhar Baddam as the Marketing Head

Rajshekhar Baddam

In his new role as the Marketing Head, Rajshekhar Baddam will spearhead aha’s efforts to bring in new audiences.

aha, a 100% local OTT platform catering to the Telugu-speaking audience, has announced the elevation of Rajshekhar Baddam to the role of Marketing Head. Rajshekhar is a seasoned marketing professional with over 13 years of experience and has been with aha since its inception. He was most recently heading content marketing and was responsible for creating campaigns around aha’s shows such as Unstoppable, Telugu Indian Idol, and Sam Jam. In his new role, Rajshekhar will spearhead aha’s efforts to bring in new audiences.

Commenting on Baddam’s elevation to the role of Marketing Head, aha’s CEO, Ravikant Sabnavis, said, “We are elated to elevate Rajshekhar to this crucial role. He has been instrumental in building our brand and connecting with our audience through shows like Color Photo, Bhamakalapam, Kudi Yedamaithe, 3 Roses, Unstoppable with NBK, Telugu Indian Idol, and Sam Jam, among others. We are confident that Rajshekhar’s creative thinking and passion for marketing are valuable assets that will help aha grow and be part of every household.”

Speaking on his vision for aha as a Marketing Head, Rajshekhar Baddam said, “I’m honored to take on this new role at aha, and I am excited to work towards building a strong brand identity for aha while also focusing on strategic growth and expansion. We aim to deeply engage with consumers and provide them with an unforgettable experience that they can return to time and again.”

