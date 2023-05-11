Airtel’s new ad captures how the concept of family is evolving

Conceptualised by Fundamental, the film touches on the topic of companionship, featuring two friends who are like a family and live together.

Airtel launches a new campaign to show how its revised Family plan applies to the families we are born into and to the families we choose – our friends, colleagues, etc. The film attempts to redefine the concept of family and encourages people to avail its the services.

This sentiment follows through their newest campaign. Conceptualised by the agency Fundamental and produced by Equinox Films, the film touches on the topic of two friends who are like a family and live together. As they share supplies around the house, it only makes sense to share the billing requirements.

Enter Airtel’s newest offering which is available for all types of families, be it four flatmates, a couple, a group of first-jobbers or a conventional family of four that plans like these have hitherto catered to.

Speaking about the plan, Shashwat Sharma, Director Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel said, “At Airtel, we are on a mission to solve customer problems and offer them simplified yet value-for-money propositions. With the launch of affordable postpaid family plans, we have now made it simple for customers to upgrade to postpaid and get the convenience of a single bill for their entire family, no matter big or small. Our plans also come loaded with a host of benefits including unlimited 5G data at no extra cost.”

Speaking about the creative thought behind the campaign, Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO, Fundamental, said, “The term family means many more things to us today than it did earlier. And that’s just the thread we pulled at to bring the Airtel Family Plan proposition to life. We didn’t have to look too far to hit upon an insight that matched the offering perfectly. Friends are like family – we’ve all rolled our eyes at that person in the group who is dimaag se dadaji, we’ve all been grateful for pals who are more like siblings – that’s the truth we worked with. We’re sure people will relate and realise that the Airtel Family Plan is actually the best bet for every type of family.”

