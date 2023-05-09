Alisha Furniturewalla joins Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate as VP

Alisha Furniturewalla will be responsible for leading the agency’s client portfolio and driving business growth in the region.

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, the digital agency from L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, appoints Alisha Furniturewalla as Vice President. In her new role, Alisha will report to Prachi Bali, Executive Vice President and Head of SSP, and will be responsible for leading the agency’s client portfolio and driving business growth in the region.

With over 12 years of experience in the digital marketing industry, Alisha has a proven track record of delivering strategic and creative solutions for clients across various sectors. Prior to joining SSP, she was an Account Director at FoxyMoron, where she played a pivotal role in developing and executing digital campaigns for a host of global brands.

Her earlier stints include Faze Management where she was Head of Creative Talent Division; Jossbox, where she was a Producer & managed Client Relationships as well; Redbox Ideas where she was VP and Reward 360 where she managed Client Servicing duties. Over the course of her decade-long career, Alisha has worked for a number of category-leading brands including Manyavar, Tata Q, Kelloggs, Ponds, P&G, Nykaa, Walmart, Wells Fargo, PayPal, eBay, Deloitte, SonyLiv, Reliance Trends among others.

Welcoming her to the agency, Prachi Bali, EVP and Head of SSP, said, “We are delighted to welcome Alisha to our team. Her spirit and attitude towards business are refreshing in terms of her ability to create a healthy partnership no matter which category of business she is dealing with. Alisha’s wealth of experience and expertise across digital mediums will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and offer clients the best-in-class digital solutions.”

Commenting on her appointment, Alisha said, “I am thrilled to join the talented team at Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate. The agency has a fantastic reputation for delivering innovative and effective digital solutions, and I am excited to be part of its continued growth and success.”

