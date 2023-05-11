Collective Artists Networks’ Big Bang Social to represent The Bharat Army 

The creator marketplace will manage the group’s brand for brand deals, on-ground partnerships, licensing, Web 3.0 activations, and content deals among other commercialization activities.

Collective Artists Networks’ Big Bang Social, a creator marketplace, will exclusively represent the official supporters’ group of Team India, The Bharat Army.

Through this partnership, the creator marketplace will manage the group’s brand for brand deals, on-ground partnerships, licensing, Web 3.0 activations, and content deals among other commercialization activities.

Growing from just four patriotic Indian cricket fans, The Bharat Army was founded in 1999 and today has almost 150,000 members globally. They offer Indian Cricket fans globally, the opportunity to join the ‘BA Family’ at major series and tournaments. They have recently begun extending their support to Indian athletes across sports categories.

Big Bang Social’s experiential product The CreatorXP Platform will serve to create a deeper inner circle of ‘Superfans’, that are creators and influencers themselves. This community which includes creators from over 100 cities across India will be digital and on-ground brand ambassadors, engaged in a number of activities like promoting tournaments and wearing The Bharat Army badge of honour by representing the group to their local communities. The creator marketplace will deploy a nationwide team to take The Bharat Army to market, building a business pipeline with brands associated with cricket and other sports in India.

Commenting on the association, Anurag Iyer, CEO, Big Bang Social said “It is an immense honour to bring an entity like The Bharat Army on board. They are a great addition to the communities we are nurturing through our various divisions. We are super excited to amplify the community’s reach globally and to unlock its true potential.”

Rakesh Patel, Founder, of The Bharat Army said “We are delighted to associate and partner with an exceptional creator company like Big Bang Social. They understood the DNA of our community and came up with brilliant solutions we are looking forward to bringing to life together.”

Speaking on the mandate, Vijay Subramaniam, Group CEO and Co-Founder, of Collective Artist Network shared “The Bharat Army is an iconic community for representing India on a national and global scale. We are confident that our platform can provide the support and resources necessary to help Bharat Army grow and achieve even greater success. We look forward to nurturing this partnership and creating meaningful opportunities for the entire community.”

The Bharat Army joins other communities like Under 25, Film Companion, and COTO that are on the groups’ roster and have leveraged the technical tools, brand relationships and community expansion capabilities of Big Bang Social and Collective Artist Network.

