Case Study: How Mountain Dew conquered with courage by amassing 10 billion views on Moj

Mountain Dew and Moj teamed up and created a UGC campaign with influencers in line with their latest commercial message of ‘Darr chhota ya bada nahi hota, darr darr hota hai’.

This case study explores how Mountain Dew and Moj collaborated for the former’s ‘Conquer with Courage’ campaign and roped in 200 Moj creators to encourage people to share their courage stories, thereby inspiring others to overcome their fears.

Category Introduction

The short video platform industry in India has become a powerful medium for content creators to showcase their creativity and entertain a vast audience base. With increasing internet penetration and affordable data plans, the industry is set to skyrocket in the coming years. The pandemic-induced lockdowns have further accelerated the adoption of short-form video content, with users spending an average of 25-30 minutes daily on these platforms.

Recently, Redseer reported that India’s short video platform market is projected to be worth $8-12 billion by 2030. The report emphasizes that user-generated content will be the primary growth driver in this category, and short video platforms will become an integral part of India’s digital landscape. Overall, the future of the short video platform category in India is promising, with limitless potential for further innovation and growth.

Brand Introduction

Moj, launched in July 2020, has skyrocketed to become one of India’s largest short video platforms, boasting 160 million monthly active users. It has transformed into an entertainment hub, with its features, including the music catalog, camera experience, and content recommendation engine, making it the perfect platform for talented creators to showcase their skills to a huge audience.

Summary

Mountain Dew joined forces with Moj to launch their ‘Conquer with Courage’ campaign, to encourage people to share their courage stories and thereby inspire others to overcome their fears. The campaign enlisted the support of over 200 renowned Moj creators, ultimately amassing a staggering 10 billion views and 500 million in-app engagements. These impressive figures solidify the campaign’s status as one of the most extensive brand initiatives on the platform, cementing its lasting impact on viewers.

Objective

The objective of this collaboration was to see how Mountain Dew can effectively ignite a movement of courage among ordinary people by showcasing stories of courage in line with their latest commercial message of “Darr chhota ya bada nahi hota, darr darr hota hai” (Fear is not defined by size, fear is just fear).

Brief

In sync with the ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy, this campaign celebrates those who push themselves to face their fears and achieve extraordinary results. Partnering with Moj, the brand wanted to tap into the platform’s extensive creator community and high-impact ad formats to encourage young India to come forward and tell their stories expressively.

Creative Idea

The platform came up with a 50-day-long user-generated campaign (UGC) that was perfectly aligned with Mountain Dew’s brand positioning of ‘Conquer with Courage’ and encouraged users to share their personal stories of courage. Accompanied by two specially created AR filters, one where users needed to lip-sync and the other where they could participate in a pre-recorded clip of Hrithik Roshan.

Challenges

The biggest challenge was to encourage people to share their stories of courage on a public forum without any inhibition. Whether it was their toughest breakups, job rejections, achieving their goals, getting over their fear of water, or standing by their loved ones during a tough time, the goal was to inspire others with how they overcame adversity and proved that nothing is as daunting as it seems, as long as you keep trying.

To accomplish this objective, the platform enlisted its most influential and suitable influencers for the campaign. Witnessing the influencers’ stories, millions of people were encouraged to share their own stories of success and failure, making the campaign a resounding success.

Execution

To create unparalleled excitement around the campaign, they employed a strategic approach to leverage in-app assets, including eye-catching banners and compelling shoutouts from Moj influencers. Adding to its strength, 200 Moj creators, including Miss Sakshi, Pratyush Mahima, Ann Sindhu, Vivek Keshari, and Sohail, shared their own stories of overcoming life’s obstacles with unwavering perseverance and grit.

By harnessing the power of the in-house influencers and promoting creative assets featuring personalities like Hrithik Roshan and Yashraj Mukhate for both lenses, the initiative achieved unprecedented success with the #DarrKeAageJeetHai campaign, making it one of the most triumphant campaigns to date on Moj.

It aimed at inspiring and encouraging its audience to conquer their fears and reinforced the message of courage in their minds, leaving a lasting impact.

Results

The impact of the campaign was felt both quantitatively and qualitatively. The campaign generated over 10 billion views and 500 million in-app engagements, demonstrating the massive reach of the collaboration between Moj and Mountain Dew.

According to Nielsen’s Digital Ad Effectiveness Report, the campaign also had a significant impact on brand awareness and purchase intention for Mountain Dew. The report revealed that there was a significant difference in brand awareness for Mountain Dew among those exposed to the campaign, with a top quintile performance for purchase intention. Furthermore, among those who recalled seeing the ad and associated it with Mountain Dew, a staggering 9 out of 10 respondents resonated with the tagline #DarrKeAageJeetHai, indicating a strong association between the brand and the message of courage.

Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj, said, “In the race to reach out to Gen Z, short video platforms have become the go-to medium for brands to connect with their audience creatively. Moj, India’s largest short video platform, has emerged as a preferred destination for brands to showcase their messaging to the masses. As a result of the campaign’s seamless integration of the brand’s messaging with Moj’s creative expression, the campaign achieved over 10 billion views, and 500 million in-app engagements, ensuring its success. Moj’s commitment to creating an environment where advertisers can connect organically with creators and brand advocates is paving the way for innovative and impactful campaigns.”

Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, “We are very happy that Mountain Dew’s ‘Conquer with Courage’ campaign, which celebrates moments of courage in people’s daily lives has received a phenomenal response. We partnered with Moj, to give our consumers a personalised experience and a chance to connect with Hrithik by leveraging the power of technology. We have received unprecedented engagement on the platform, bringing alive the #DarKeAageJeetHai message in a very personal way for the youth.”

