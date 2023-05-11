Crosshairs Communication chosen as Murad Skincare’s Social Media Partner

The agency bagged the account in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for the end-to-end social media and handling official Facebook and Instagram pages.

Crosshairs Communication, the agency specialising in Public Relations (PR) and Social Media, bagged the social media mandate for Murad Skincare.

In order to help individuals achieve the healthiest, most beautiful skin possible, Murad Skincare has been bringing together skincare experts of all stripes for more than 30 years to work as a team using scientifically proven formulas and technology.

Upon winning the mandate, Stuti Jalan, Founder of Crosshairs Communication, said, ”The entire strategy will be designed to connect and engage with a cross-section of people by utilising the brand’s heritage. We consider it a privilege to partner with Murad Skincare, a brand committed to enhancing everything from mental well-being to challenging skin conditions. I am convinced that we will be strengthening the brand’s affinity and assisting the business in attaining its stated goals based on the experience and understanding that our team has in this area.”

