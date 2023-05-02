Dubai Economy & Tourism’s summer campaign invites visitors for a quick escape

Starring celebrities Poonam Dhillon, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Dubai Economy & Tourism’s campaign celebrates family bonding as it brings together three generations.

Dubai is inviting Indian family travellers with a new campaign. Its Department of Economy and Tourism launched its latest summer campaign ‘Do you believe it?’ starring veteran actress Poonam Dhillon and celebrity couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. The campaign video captures the destination’s outdoor and indoor activities one must experience with their family to make their holiday one to remember and treasure for a lifetime.

The campaign film showcases Poonam Dhillon and her grandkids excitedly unravelling their adventure-filled day exploring the sun-soaked modern metropolis. With colourful visuals of activities like time travelling to the future in a shuttle spaceship at Museum of the Future, adrenaline-pumping activities including the Edgewalk experience at Sky Views, desert drive on vintage four-wheel drives followed by a hot air experience chasing the clouds and finally concluding the day with record-breaking speeds at the Storm Coaster.

The film’s core narrative celebrates family bonding as it brings together three generations in a storyline, where Poonam Dhillon reflects a relatable and sporting maternal figure who transports them into the diverse world of Dubai.

Talking about the campaign, Bader Ali Habib, Head of South Asia, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism said: “With the growing demand for family-friendly experiences among Indian travellers, we aim to showcase Dubai’s broad spectrum of offerings for all travellers, no matter what time of the year. With the onboarding of outbound Indian travellers this summer, we aim to showcase unique offerings in the city, which will entice visitors from all age groups making it an exciting destination for the summer break. We are thrilled to launch this campaign in India and are confident that Indian family travellers will see immense value, as they continue to curate their summer itineraries.”

“It has been an honour to collaborate with Dubai Tourism for their summer campaign. During the shoot, me along with my co-stars, especially the children, thoroughly enjoyed our visit, be it the hot air balloon rides or the desert safari, they truly brought alive the child in me. This culturally rich and vibrant destination has curated unique experiences for Indian travellers making it the ultimate destination for a perfect family getaway,” Commented actor, Poonam Dhillon.

