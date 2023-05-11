The changing narrative of motherhood in advertising – Going beyond the ‘Yes Mom’ archetype

Studies show that ‘moms want to see themselves portrayed authentically, but instead are served an ‘Instagram-worthy ideal.’ Social Samosa asks creative leaders to understand how can brands rise above the cliches and create campaigns that truly connect with moms.

The year was 2010 when MTR’s ad featuring a superhuman, always put-together, multi-tasker mom started a conversation about why the representation of motherhood in advertising needs a change. In the first half of the 20th century, ads often depicted picture-perfect moms, which the Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI) refers to as the ‘yes mom’ archetype.

In its report, ASCI explains how this was a homemaker who did not appear to be overly burdened by the many burdens that she carried. She seemed to pull off the impossible with aplomb, all the while exuding a sense of optimism and good cheer. While it accorded greater agency to the woman, it created a stereotype that was as stifling as that of the meek, overwrought homemaker – the supermom, who needed to be perfect in everything she did.

Cut to seven years later, in 2017, Vicks pushed the envelope and took the narrative forward by representing transwomen and conveying how motherhood doesn’t need to be biological with its ‘Touch of Care’ campaign.

Mapping the journey of advertising, from MTR to Vicks, roles of moms in real and reel life have evolved and with it, there have been bouts of progressive and accurate representation of motherhood in ads. However, there’s a long way to go.

Accurate Representation

“Why paint an idealized picture of Mom, the Martyr,” asks Nitika Parmar- Group Creative Director, VMLY&R India.

ASCI’s report titled ‘GenderNext’ also shows how women today have outgrown the celebrated stereotype of the silently sacrificing mother/wife. She is strongly seeking recognition for her contribution. The idea of the untiring, wordlessly labouring woman (as seen in ads), feels claustrophobic and dated to her.

Sharing how to move away from this trope, Parmar said that there’s a need to reconsider the definition of mother in advertising. This definition can mean a stepmother doing all she can for a child she didn’t give birth to or a teacher who worries about and helps students in her class.

“An over-glorified image of the mother as a tireless, selfless superhuman doesn’t help. Would the children really like to view their mom as some kind of self-sacrificing martyr?,” Parmar adds.

Given the tremendous pressure and anxiety moms experience in their daily lives, by representing women who can do it all, advertisers build an unrealistic image.

As per a report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many parents who choose to stay at home with their children may experience feelings of isolation, loneliness, loss of identity, and feelings of sadness that may feel like depression.

“While mothers certainly sacrifice and go to great lengths to care for their children, but those sacrifices also come with risks like hidden resentments, depression, failed marriages, poor self-care, and lost friendships. This over-glorification of the Mommy runs the risk of creating an unattainable standard, which can cause regret or shame that some mothers may feel,” adds Parmar.

Menaka Menon, National Strategy Head, DDB Mudra Group also said that maternal bonds are not just biological.

“Mother’s Day is about celebrating mother figures and maternal bonds, and that is in no way restricted to just the relationship by birth. Mother’s Day is an opportunity to pay ode to all the maternal figures out there, irrespective of gender or relationship. Seeing a lot more such non-stereotypical maternal figures being called out is for sure a theme that needs a lot more airtime,” Menon shares with Social Samosa.

Moms Who Fall Apart Sometimes

As a highly media-aware generation, ASCI’s report says that young women today see not just the content of advertising but also recognise it as a force that shapes perceptions. Another report says that parents say they are tired of seeing unrealistic images of moms who look put together (35%), families with no financial concerns (33%), and well-kept, organised, or Instagram-worthy homes (32%).

To keep up with moms who want to see more accurate and honest representation, brands need to mirror their thoughts.

Joshua Menezes, Associate Creative Director, Schbang said that brands that want to build relationships with their audience, have to evolve with them – their beliefs, the things that they value, their roles, and their expectations.

“For this Mother’s Day, be prepared for ads by brands that have taken the time to get real with their audience – no longer is the role of a mother only occupied by an archetypal portrayal – the self-sacrificial, compassionate, humble woman – but extends to a wider representation of motherhood, with the fearless addressal of experiences mothers’ face,” says Menezes.

In 2022, Prega News had launched a campaign on Mother’s Day called #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect that embraced imperfections and intended to normalise not being perfect. It spoke about why we need to stop pressuring mothers to do it all, have it all, which adds more stress to her life.

This Mother’s Day too, DDB Mudra’s Menon says that there’s a need to recast the mother in a more contemporary role that reflects her current reality.

“As more and more women have entered the workforce, it becomes important to portray their current reality. There have been some steps in the direction of portraying a working mother, especially in the wake of the lockdowns. However, the dominant visual codes around Mother’s Day still tend to focus on the mum at home, in her caregiver role. Disrupting this stereotype and reflecting her evolving reality, is something that needs to be done,” says Menon.

As Netflix’s original series Workin’ Moms perfectly depicts how moms go through a roller-coaster of emotions while bringing up their kids or going back to work, it is up to organisations to make this transition easy and advertisers to make them feel seen and heard.

People used to think that being a good mom meant basing your entire life around your kids. But its leading character Kate Foster says, “I love you buddy, but mommy is gonna check a little bit of email — not because I’m not dedicated to your walking development but because it’s boring.”

With this, Kate normalises how it’s entirely possible to be a present mother without being present all the time.

Some brands do get it right. Reports show that moms gravitate toward brands that make them feel safe (46%), confident (41%), happy (39%) and responsible (37%).

People also remember ads that make them think and feel. Brands can retain emotions from the past and connect them with the present to shape a better narrative.

“The heart-tugging sentimentality that Mother’s Day evokes is the basis of all communication today. But that is not necessarily a bad thing,” says Nidha Luthra, Executive Director, Thought Blurb.

She further said that love, care and protection are the basic characteristics of motherhood.

“This can be embodied in any person with those traits. These are the eye-openers that we are going to see as time goes by,” adds Luthra.

So this Mother’s Day, leading creative folks from the advertising industry suggest that brands need to move beyond stereotypes, avoid reductionism and embrace multidimensional.

