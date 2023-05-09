The Glitch’s Pooja Jauhari and Varun Duggirala start a new content venture

The content company named ‘Plot Device Entertainment’, focuses on building content, products, and experiences on ‘Life Education’ for children and their families.

The Glitch’s founders Pooja Jauhari and Varun Duggirala have kickstarted a new content company called ‘Plot Device Entertainment’.

The new venture focuses on building Content, products and experiences on ‘Life Education’ for children and their families. As of now, the company has been working on podcasts with Duggirala taking the lead on it.

Jauhari announced the venture on LinkedIn saying, “Varun Duggirala and I kickstarting our Go-To market countdown with the founding team at Plot Device Entertainment! What a day with this diverse & fabulous batch.” and shared a few tidbits on donning the leadership hat again.

The two of them had founded The Glitch, an independent creative agency along with Rohit Raj in 2010. In 2020, the agency joined forces with global experience agency VMLY&R.

In 2021, Jauhari turned to entrepreneurship and became the founder of an investment and advisory company – Seat at the Table.

Meanwhile, Duggirala has turned to content creation and is an entrepreneur, podcaster, and angel investor.

Comments