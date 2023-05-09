How Goafest is generating buzz using throwbacks, contests and AI

Diving deeper into the theme ‘The Future of Creativity,’ here’s how Goafest is creating a buzz around its upcoming festival by releasing videos made using AI and deep fake technology and keeping nostalgia at the center.

With a larger focus on AI and advancements in technology that will enable new forms of creativity, advertising festival Goafest 2023 is around the corner. Co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC), is set to bring the advertising and marketing fraternity together on 24th, 25th and 26th May at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa.

To get the ball rolling, AAAI and TAC recently organised a Curtain Raiser event to unveil the theme ‘The Future of Creativity.’ They have further created a buzz around it by releasing a video made using AI and deep fake technology with industry leaders in the centre. The video stars the leaders as ‘chhota bacchas’, a callback to the famous song of the same name signalling the start of the future.

This year, the Goafest is also rousing interest by connecting the past and the future. Their social media is giving snapshots of when it all began in 2006 to the present, tying it to its latest video.

This appears to be a tradition since they have highlighted their previous fests with similar throwbacks.

Adding to it with quotes from previous speakers and showing how the fest picked up momentum over the years, their social media strategy is relying upon the nostalgia factor. Other than the throwbacks, they are also hosting contests related to the ins and outs of advertising to generate engagement.

Speaking at the curtain raiser event, Prasanth Kumar, President, Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO, South Asia GroupM shared thoughts behind the theme of the fest.



“When we began working on curating Goafest 2023, we were certain that we wanted to present to the industry creativity in a new avatar and our theme is exactly in line with this. While we often discussed the future of creativity, this year’s edition of Goafest will be synonymous to it…,” said PK.

Partha Sinha, President, Times of India Group and President of The Advertising Club, further mentioned how the event will see a month-long celebration.

“As we kickstart our month-long celebrations, we are excited as we create new opportunities, bring in new learnings, and drive enthusiasm while honouring excellence,” said Sinha.

In a bid to drive participation from across the industry, the committee also launched Goacast, as the Official Podcast for Goafest 2023. Goacast will offer exclusive interviews and scoop with the best from the industry. Curated and presented by Ideabrew Studios, Goacast is the definite platform for daily dispatches during Goafest 2023.

The fest will also witness the 54th edition of the ABBY’s, South Asia’s Gold Standard, which has been recognizing creative excellence in advertising for over five decades.

