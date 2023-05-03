JioCinema has secured 26 sponsors for the IPL as its exclusive streaming partner and is optimistic about adding more advertisers.

Digital streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches has seen a positive response from both advertisers and viewers.

JioCinema, the official streaming partner of IPL matches, has roped in 26 sponsors for the tournament. The platform claims that this is the highest number of sponsors any sporting event that is streaming on digital has received.

In terms of ticket size, JioCinema claims to have the largest sponsor across both TV and digital. During the coming matches, JioCinema is expecting to add more advertisers.

This year, JioCinema aims to control approximately 70% of the total advertising expenditure on the 16th season of IPL.

There are quite a few new categories of sponsors on board with digital this year including tourism, audio streaming, and BFSI among others.

In terms of viewership and app downloads too, JioCinema is allegedly breaking previous records. The concurrent viewership has already touched a peak of 2.4 crore viewers. JioCinema continues to be one of the most downloaded apps globally.

