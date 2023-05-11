JioCinema clocks over 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks of TATA IPL 2023

On April 12, JioCinema clocked a 2.23 Crore during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match.

JioCinema, the Official Digital Streaming Partner of TATA IPL 2023, clocked over 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks with the average time spent per viewer per match touching 60 minutes. TATA IPL 2023 on Connected TV reached twice the number of viewers than that on HD TV.



On April 12, JioCinema clocked a 2.23 Crore during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. Five days later, during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings fixture, JioCinema clocked the record of 2.4 Cr.

“JioCinema continues to grow from strength to strength every week and it is based on clear evidence of consumer’s outright preference of catching the TATA IPL on digital,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “The combination of outstanding cricket action and our robust platform proved the stellar opening weekend was just the beginning of bigger things to come. I would like to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for showing faith in our journey as we continue to elevate every fan’s TATA IPL viewing experience.”

JioCinema released 360-degree viewing feature, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital. Viewers have enjoyed the unique language feeds including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, and Gujarati and with features like Multi-cam, 4K, Hype Mode.

As per the platform, the number of advertisers on JioCinema who have signed up is also a new record as is the revenue booked, both higher than last year on digital. The list of brands joining the digital bandwagon is expected to grow further.

