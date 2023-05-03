Met Gala 2023: Brands join the red carpet of memes and creatives

Met Gala 2023

As celebrities walk the carpet in a glittered frenzy at the Met Gala 2023, brands and netizens come together to serve cheeky memes and brand creatives.

The theme for Met Gala 2023, which took place in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which was a tribute to the late creative director of Chanel — Karl Lagerfeld. Celebrities from around the globe dazzled on the red carpet in some unique fashion pieces. ‘Cat’ was the inspiration for many, while roaches had their own fashion moment.

While all the celebrity fits and the usual fashion mishaps left the internet on a laughing spree, like always, the brand-verse rolled out the ‘meme’ carpet with hilarious moment marketing creatives.

Brands like Swiggy, Subway India, and Dunzo among others took a jab at the questionable fashion choices of many stars, while Dominos India gave a twist with food memes, and Rio Pads bonded over period pain in a humourous way, tickling the audience’s funny bone.

Here’s a ‘clowder’ of Met Gala 2023 brand creatives that we came across.

Also Read: Case Study: How Mountain Dew conquered with courage by amassing 10 billion views on Moj

Dominos India

Zomato

Dunzo

Swiggy

Myntra

RIO Pads

Swiggy Instamart

Subway India

OLX Auto India

ixigo

Fastrack

Durex India

Disney+ Hotstar

Did we miss out on your favourite Met Gala 2023 brand creative? Write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

You may also like:

Rediffusion elevates Pramod Sharma to National Creative Director
Interactive Avenues Hires Siddharth Barjatya as Analytics Head
#Superwomen2019: Social Samosa is back with the 4th edition of Social Media Superwomen
Gozoop wins integrated marketing mandate for Saint-Gobain
#ComingSoon - Incognito Mode on YouTube reportedly in the pipeline
These #IndVsPak memes are compensation for losing the match

Comments

Sneha Medda
A woman of letters who scribbles words in her free time and when working. Likes to question the ifs and buts of everything and nothing; while daydreaming of having an impact on the world with her writings someday. She prefers to watch and observe while sipping on her black coffee; but will surely destroy you with words if the topic in question has anything to do with feminism, mental health, makeup and/or K-Pop. That too in five languages!

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Arshdeep Singh

Twitter verification removed

Barbie brand creatives

IPL 2023 Campaigns

April Fools 2023

small role, big impact

World sleep day

India Oscars win 2023