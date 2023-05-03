Met Gala 2023: Brands join the red carpet of memes and creatives

As celebrities walk the carpet in a glittered frenzy at the Met Gala 2023, brands and netizens come together to serve cheeky memes and brand creatives.

The theme for Met Gala 2023, which took place in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which was a tribute to the late creative director of Chanel — Karl Lagerfeld. Celebrities from around the globe dazzled on the red carpet in some unique fashion pieces. ‘Cat’ was the inspiration for many, while roaches had their own fashion moment.

While all the celebrity fits and the usual fashion mishaps left the internet on a laughing spree, like always, the brand-verse rolled out the ‘meme’ carpet with hilarious moment marketing creatives.

Brands like Swiggy, Subway India, and Dunzo among others took a jab at the questionable fashion choices of many stars, while Dominos India gave a twist with food memes, and Rio Pads bonded over period pain in a humourous way, tickling the audience’s funny bone.

Here’s a ‘clowder’ of Met Gala 2023 brand creatives that we came across.

Dominos India

Zomato

Dunzo

Swiggy

kaju katli top view pic.twitter.com/FvCUc2QLxI — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 2, 2023

Myntra

RIO Pads

Swiggy Instamart

Subway India

OLX Auto India

ixigo

Fastrack

We are skipping dinner tonight ‘cuz they already served us yummy looks 🤤🌚#MetGala2023 #MetGala — Fastrack (@Fastrack) May 2, 2023

Durex India

Disney+ Hotstar

