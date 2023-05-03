Mindshare West appoints Janvi Mehta as Senior Director- Investments

Janvi Mehta will be responsible for Digital West Buying, Mindshare west accounts.

Mindshare West, a media services company has appointed Janvi Mehta as their Senior Director- Investments. In this role, she will be responsible for Digital West Buying, Mindshare west accounts.

Prior to joining Mindshare West, Janvi worked as National Agency Lead at Times Network Digital, where she was responsible for revenue generation for agencies across PAN India. Previously, she has worked with ByteDance, NBC Universal, Zomato, Hindustan Times, and Red Bull India.



Janvi is a professional sales leader with an experience of more than 12+ years in sales (including her stint at the client end).

Mindshare is a media services company that accelerates Good Growth for its clients in the age of transformation. Good Growth is business growth that is enduring and sustainable whilst also helping to shape society and the world for the better.

Comments