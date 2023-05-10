After Pepsi’s rebranding exercise, PepsiCo’s Mirinda has also unveiled their new logo. The new identity aims to target Gen-Z. Social Samosa takes a look at the evolution of the brand’s logo through the years as seen in their ads.

Mirinda, the famous orange drink has undergone a major brand revamp and has revealed a new platform -– ‘There’s no flavour like your flavour’. By placing boldness at the forefront of Mirinda’s new look, the carbonated soft drink brand aims to connect with the Gen-Z. According to the brand’s parent company PepsiCo, the revamping honours creativity and uniqueness in all generations.

The new visual identity features playful colour palettes which provide a burst of refreshment while twirling spheres, fizzing bubbles and zesty fruit illustrations convey a sense of playfulness and energy throughout.

In a statement released to the press, Eric Melis, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at PepsiCo, commented, “We are pleased to unveil Mirinda’s new global brand platform that inspires vibrant creativity, encouraging Gen Z to harness their uniqueness as a superpower. Through #NoFlavourLikeYourFlavour we have developed a refreshing new visual identity and platform, which Mirinda fans can identify with – one that empowers this generation to resist conformity and instead, embrace self-expression. This marks the first step for the brand as we continue to evolve and grow in line with the youth of today. We look forward to rolling out the exciting plans we have in the pipeline.”

Mauro Porcini, SVP & Chief Design Officer of PepsiCo, said, “Mirinda’s 50+ flavours are a treat for the senses, and we wanted the brand’s visual identity to look and feel the same. PepsiCo Design and Innovation brought Mirinda to life with vibrant, contrasting colours and bespoke illustrations that create a sense of dynamic energy and playfulness. We know Mirinda fans engage with the brand digitally as much as they do physically, so we created a visual identity that retains its excitement and distinction across all platforms.”

This isn’t the first time the brand has gone through a transformation to keep up with changing times. Making a major change to the logo back in the 70s, the brand made many tweaks through the decades.

Here’s a glimpse at some of Mirinda’s iconic logo changes throughout the years.

1959 to early ’70s

What was first launched in Spain in the year 1959, Mirinda was later acquired by PepsiCo, bringing the drink to the rest of the world. The brand’s first logo saw a plain and bold ‘M’ with the brand’s name inscribed within it.

Mid ‘70s to ‘80s

The brand saw its first rebranding after the PepsiCo acquisition. The letter ‘M’ got replaced by a silhouette of an orange, mimicking Pepsi’s brand logo from that time. The brand’s name was written in green, thus making orange and green the brand’s colours.

International TVC from 1984

The 1990s

In 1962, Pepsi left the Indian market due to slow sales and after a 28-year-long hiatus, Pepsi reentered the Indian market, this time bringing Mirinda with them. Throughout the 90s, Mirinda adorned a bright orange in the background with the name plastered in the front in pastel green colour.

Indian TVC from the ’90s

Early 2000s

The new logo dropped the orange in the background and replaced it with a graphic of ‘splash and leaves.’ The brand name was still displayed in green, making minimal tweaks to the font.

Indian TVC from 2003

Mid 2000s to Early 2010s

Not making major changes to the logo, the brand stuck with the leaves, and the green and orange colours. This rebranding saw small font changes as well.

Indian TVC from 2009

Mid 2010’s to 2017

This logo saw a funkier font with the orange coloured background mimicking half of an orange.

Indian TVC from 2015

2017 to 2023

Before the latest revamping, Mirinda got rid of the iconic orange background completely and made the green font a bit bolder.

Indian TVC from 2017

With the latest change in the logo, Mirinda aims to connect with the newer generation and connect with those who have the courage to express their creativity and bring their authenticity both in real life and online.

