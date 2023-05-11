NESCAFÉ new campaign showcases the art of becoming special

NESCAFÉ’s new campaign, conceptualized by the creative agency McCann India, demonstrates how simple it is to make a cup of cold coffee and turn into the “special one” in the process.

The latest TVC highlights the story of how a young boy smartly paves his way out of doing household chores in the absence of an essential member of the family – the house help, by making NESCAFÉ Classic Cold Coffee for the family.

Commenting on the campaign Sunayan Mitra, Head, Coffee & Beverages, Nestlé India said, “The love for cold coffee is growing in India as many youngsters are entering the category through cold coffee. We have witnessed this trend in out-of-home consumption points and believe that it presents us with a great opportunity. The challenge remains that many consumers are not sure about preparing it at home. Through this campaign, we wanted to showcase how coffee connects loved ones at home and how easy it is to make an indulgent glass of cold coffee using NESCAFÉ.”

Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director and Head of Creative, McCann India said, “To dispel the belief that it’s difficult to make great-tasting Cold Coffee, we decided to show how the young teenage son of the family uses this incorrect perception to his advantage and enjoys the privilege of not having to do laborious home chores. The film uses the popular and iconic NESCAFÉ sonic branding (Paparapa) in a clever manner by making it a part of the pivotal dialogue in the story, making it more than just a musical hook.”

