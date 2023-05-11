NIVEA INDIA appoints Sunil Gadgil as Marketing Director

NIVEA India welcomes back Sunil Gadgil as Marketing Director after multiple stints across the European region. The brand aims to strengthen their leadership team with this appointment.

In a strategic move aimed at enhancing NIVEA’s position in the Indian market, the organization has welcomed back Sunil Gadgil as Marketing Director.

Sunil has over 12 years of experience with Beiersdorf in various global and local roles. From 2017 to 2020, he led Beiersdorf’s business in Ukraine, and since November 2020, has served as the Director of NIVEA’s category – Body and All-Purpose Cream, gaining valuable marketing experience and expertise in the global skincare market.

After multiple stints across the European region, Sunil is returning to India with an enriched global profile, making him well-suited to contribute to NIVEA’s success.

Shedding light on his new role, Sunil Gadgil added, “I am thrilled to be returning to NIVEA India, it feels like returning to where it all started. With my prior experience in the region, and my exposure to the global skincare market as Global Marketing Director at Beiersdorf, I am excited to combine the best of both worlds and contribute to the brand’s continued success in India.”



Nivea also appointed Ashish Joshi as their new Sales Director today.

