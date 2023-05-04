PUMA appoints Havas Media Group India as its Media AOR

As part of the mandate, Havas Media Group India will be overseeing the entire offline and online media service suite.

Sports brand PUMA India has roped in Havas Media Group India as the Media AOR. As part of the mandate, Havas Media Group India will be overseeing the entire offline and online media service suit including Digital, TV, Print, Radio, OOH and Cinema mediums for PUMA. The account will be managed by the agency’s Bengaluru team, helmed by Saurabh Jain, President – South, Havas Media India.

As Managing Director, Havas Media India, Uday Mohan will support the team devise the strategy and ensure seamless operations.

The German-headquartered sports brand seeks to further solidify its prominence across media platforms via strategic media engagements. Under this partnership, Havas Media has been tasked with identifying, designing, and executing these engagements.

Just recently, the media agency had extended its offline media services (Print and OOH) to PUMA for its campaign announcing Anushka Sharma as the brand ambassador.

Commenting on the occasion, Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing at PUMA India, says, “PUMA holds a leading position in sports and lifestyle segment in the country with state-of-the-art product innovations and influence on youth culture. As a brand, we keep a sharp focus on staying relevant and resonating with our audience across markets and platforms. With Havas Media Group India, we look forward to effectively connect with our consumers at scale.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, says, “PUMA as a brand is known for its strong voice and vibrant spirit. Havas Media Group India has been on an upward trajectory consistently; last year was a landmark year for us as we were recognized as a dominant agency by RECMA and secured second place among all media agencies in the country. For us, winning the mandate of a brand like PUMA has set the tone for the remaining year and we can’t wait to offer our expertise to the global sports brand. At Havas Media, we focus on designing and delivering impactful media solutions and hence, resonate with PUMA’s efforts to leverage relevant consumer touch points, services and messages that hold immense credibility for its audience. We are excited to make a Meaningful Difference for Brand PUMA and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

