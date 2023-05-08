Ratiesh Sharma joins Biz2X as Vice President and Head of Marketing

Biz2X appoints Ratiesh Sharma as Vice President and Head of Marketing; he will focus on building the brand in India, drive brand awareness, and more.

Biz2X, a provider of innovative lending solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ratiesh Sharma as Vice President and Head of Marketing for India. Ratiesh brings in over 20 years of industry experience to Biz2X, with a successful track record of delivering results across B2B and B2C sectors.

In his new role, Ratiesh will focus on building the Biz2X brand in India and communicating the unique value proposition of its solutions – NBFC-in-a-box and Maadhyam – to banks, lenders, aggregators, and borrowers. He will leverage his extensive industry experience to drive brand awareness and increase market penetration for Biz2X in India.

“We are delighted to welcome Ratiesh as the Vice President and Head of Marketing for India. His wealth of experience in B2B marketing, coupled with his impressive track record of working with notable brands, makes him an invaluable addition to the Biz2X team,” remarked Rohit Arora, Co-founder and CEO of Biz2Credit and Biz2X. “We are confident that Ratiesh’s exceptional leadership and strategic vision will play a vital role in helping us achieve our ambitious objectives for growth and expansion”, he added.

Prior to joining Biz2X, Ratiesh held leadership positions at IBM, HCL, NIIT, Bennet Coleman & Company Limited, AgreeYa and Spectra. He has a deep understanding of the Indian market and has demonstrated his ability to develop and execute successful marketing strategies across multiple sectors.

“I am elated to join the dynamic team of Biz2X and spearhead the marketing initiatives in India. The organization has made remarkable strides in the US and India, and I intend to spread the word among our audience,” stated Ratiesh Sharma. “My aim is to establish the Biz2X brand in India and showcase the unparalleled worth of our solutions to the industry. Additionally, I am keen to showcase Biz2X as an employer of choice, offering significant career advancement opportunities for applicants along with a fantastic work culture.”

