Shemaroo onboards Anuja Trivedi as CMO

Anuja will lead the company’s overall marketing strategy and will be responsible for driving business growth, leading strategic initiatives and strengthening consumer engagement.

Shemaroo Entertainment, media and entertainment company, has bolstered its senior leadership team by appointing Anuja Trivedi as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Anuja will lead the company’s overall marketing strategy and will be responsible for driving business growth, leading strategic initiatives and strengthening consumer engagement.

With her extensive experience in strategic development, pricing & revenue and content strategy, she will be an essential and key addition to the Shemaroo senior leadership team. Anuja will be reporting to Arghya Chakravarty and will be a part of the executive committee.

Anuja brings over 15 years of rich experience in strategy and media and entertainment industry, having held senior leadership roles in organizations such as Disney Star, World Gold Council, McKinsey & Company, Morgan Stanley and PwC.

As Executive Director at Disney Star India, she led the content studio strategy across TV and digital, maximizing subscriber growth on Disney+Hotstar and Star’s network market share on TV.

Hiren Gada, CEO – Shemaroo commented, “We are pleased to welcome Anuja to Shemaroo as our new CMO. Anuja’s expertise in analyzing market trends and identifying growth opportunities will be instrumental in our expansion plans as we continue to navigate the ever-changing media landscape. Her ability to develop innovative strategies and create compelling content experiences for audiences aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering exceptional value to our consumers. We are confident that Anuja will play a crucial role in the continued success and growth of Shemaroo.”

Arghya Chakravarty, COO – Shemaroo added, “Anuja’s impressive track record, diverse experience and strategic approach to business and content development makes her a perfect fit to lead our marketing efforts. With her leadership, we look forward to further strengthening our position in the industry and delivering engaging and meaningful content experiences to audiences across India and beyond. I wish her all the very best for her new role as the CMO at Shemaroo.”

With the addition of Anuja Trivedi’s to its leadership team, Shemaroo is well-positioned to capitalize on the fast-evolving media landscape and continue to deliver engaging content experiences to its consumers.

Comments