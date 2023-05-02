Smaaash appoints Avanish Agarwal as Consulting CMO to drive growth and brand strategy

In his new role, Avanish will be responsible for driving Smaaash’s growth agenda, marketing and brand strategy, P&L delivery, new category development, digital marketing, innovation strategy, and team management and leadership.

Smaaash (Fun Gateway Arena Pvt. Ltd), the sports and entertainment company, has announced the appointment of Avanish Agarwal as its Consulting Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

With over 12 years of experience in the food-tech industry and a background in Food and Beverage (F&B), Avanish brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Avanish’s last stint was at Nisa Experience- EKAA and KMC*, where he headed the marketing function. He was instrumental in Ekaa, one of the restaurants under Nisa Experience. Before that, he worked at Eazydiner and Dineout, where he led growth and strategy from a B2B perspective. Agarwal formerly headed the marketing for Smaaash and has now rejoined as a consultant CMO.

In his new role, Avanish will be responsible for driving Smaaash’s growth agenda, marketing and brand strategy, P&L delivery, new category development, digital marketing, innovation strategy, and team management and leadership. He will be working closely with the senior management team to take the brand to the next level and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the sports and entertainment industry.

On his appointment, Avanish said, “I am excited to join Smaaash and be part of a dynamic and innovative team. Smaaash is a brand that is synonymous with fun and entertainment, and I am looking forward to working with the team to take the brand to the next level. My primary focus will be on driving growth, developing innovative marketing strategies, and creating a strong brand positioning in the market. I am excited to be part of this journey and contribute to the success of the company.”

