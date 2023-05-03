Snap introduces new solutions for advertisers and creators

Snapchat has returned to the IAB NewFronts and introduced new solutions for advertisers, new content partnerships, and new ways to work with creators on Snapchat.

Snapchat has announced new offerings that aim to make it easier for advertisers to get in front of Snapchat’s unique audience, work with creators, and activate with content partners.

First Story

First Story is the latest offering, following First Commercial and First Lens. First Story enables advertisers to reserve the first video ad between Friend Stories that Snapchatters see, and in the US, it offers a potential daily reach of nearly 50 million. Early partners running First Story ads include Louis Vuitton, Warner Brothers, and more.

Ads in Spotlight

Ads in Spotlight will be available for all advertisers globally. With over 350 million Snapchatters consuming Spotlight content every month, this will help bring brands closer to the Snapchat audience on this new surface.

Snap Star Collab Studio

Now, brands and creators can work together with the US launch of Snap Star Collab Studio, a turn-key end-to-end service for brands to source, partner, and drive results with Snap Stars.

The Collab Studio will accelerate partnerships between brands and Snap Stars through managed service production — supported by four initial partners: Studio71, Beeline by Brat TV, Influential and Whalar — where experienced teams will help brands create and execute sponsored Stories and bespoke ad creative with Snap Stars.

Sports Partnerships

Major sports sponsorship packages will help marketers activate across Snapchat during some of the biggest sports events in the world. For NBCUniversal’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the upcoming Women’s World Cup, exclusive content will be available across Snapchat’s Stories, Spotlight, and Camera. Their longstanding partnerships with the WNBA, NBA, and NFL will also continue to provide content across Stories and Spotlight and more creative tools for the community.

Evolving My AI

Messaging is at the heart of Snapchat, and conversational AI fits seamlessly into this core product value. Last month, the platform announced the rollout of their AI-powered chatbot, My AI, to the global community.

Conversations with My AI have the potential to help deliver more relevant content and experiences across our app, whether a Snapchatter is watching Stories or Spotlight, or exploring recommendations for fun and useful AR Lenses.

The platform is also experimenting with new ways that My AI can surface useful information at the right moment during conversations. This includes early testing of sponsored links to connect their community with partners relevant to the conversation in the moment while helping partners reach Snapchatters who have indicated potential interest in their offerings. Snap is in an early, experimental phase to ensure they design thoughtful, useful experiences.

Ajit Mohan, President, APAC, Snap Inc. shared “I’m excited about today’s announcements, which provide our advertising partners greater product enhancements that will have a material impact on reaching Snapchatters. Our platform is about real relationships, and these new features will give brands more opportunities than ever before to reach a growing and highly engaged Indian Snapchatter community.”

Comments