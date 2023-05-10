Sociowash bags Anko’s digital mandate

Sociowash will be responsible for delivering services like social media management, performance marketing, and influencer marketing for Anko.

Sociowash has secured the digital mandate for Anko India, a household brand from Australia that has recently launched in India. The agency, headquartered in Delhi, bagged the account in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for diverse marketing duties being executed from the Delhi office.

According to the mandate, the agency will handle the creative strategies, Influencer marketing, Media planning and execution, social media promotions, work on big-ticket campaign ideation, ORM etc. The agency will also work towards uplifting the brand’s position across social media platforms, along with managing analytics and reporting.

On winning the mandate, Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder of Sociowash, said, “We are very excited to work with Anko India. We look forward to providing them with complete solutions and creating on-the-fly content, designs, and creatives that resonate with their target audience. With our team’s expertise, we will guide & create expected awareness about Anko India, which will help the brand. Being a well-known brand in Australia & standing for its on-trend designs, great quality, and affordable pricing will delight Indian consumers. ”

Anko sold over 800 million in 2022 in over 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand and in other global markets. The brand is well supported by an established supplier base that is spread across Asia and enables it to source at volume.

