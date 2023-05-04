Starcom India appoints Trupti Dave as Head of West

Trupti Dave joins Starcom India as Head of West; she will nurture, and strengthen client relationships, elevate Starcom India’s offerings, and more.

Starcom India, a Human Experience (HX) agency and part of Publicis Groupe India, has announced the appointment of Trupti Dave as its Head of West.

This strategic move is aimed at further strengthening the senior leadership team and driving growth and expansion for the agency. In her new role, Dave will manage and oversee the western region which has seen many new business wins, a build-up of talent and teams, and phenomenal growth. Dave will nurture, and strengthen client relationships, elevate Starcom India’s offerings, and shape strategy on client brands, and bring greater value to their media investments.

Starcom India has unmatched expertise in media and Dave will be instrumental in further driving technology and data-driven communications, for powerful and integrated media experiences.

Dave comes with a wide spectrum of experience and has led many key businesses such as Abbott, PharmEasy, Axis Bank, and Cholayil among others. She has over 18 years of experience in media investment management and has worked across categories such as Retail, BFSI, FMCG, and Telecom. She will work closely with Starcom India’s COO, Niti Kumar, in her new role.

Rathi Gangappa, CEO of Starcom India said, “The Western region is a pivotal and strategically important market for Starcom. Trupti’s new role is part of our vision to elevate from within the organisation and to have a strong, fortified leadership team that drives momentum, strengthens offerings, and accelerates client businesses in a dynamic and ever-evolving media landscape. At Starcom, we are in a very exciting phase of growth and expansion and Trupti’s elevation comes at an apt time and is very well-deserved.”

She adds, “Trupti brings with her a wealth of experience and has played an integral role in our success; her contribution is invaluable. She brings new perspective, insight, and great depth to every client conversation and has a wonderful track record of solid client relationships, elevating Starcom’s capabilities still further and adding to our culture of innovation and collaboration.”

Trupti Dave said, “I am thrilled at the opportunity. In my time here, Starcom India has only gone from strength to strength, and in the new role, I look forward to contributing further to its tremendous and fast-paced growth, nurturing teams, and talent, spearheading new strategies, and innovation for clients. Starcom combines the power of media, data, and technology for strong, compelling, very human experiences. With my expertise, I hope to continuously raise the bar on our outstanding media offerings and bring in exponential growth for Starcom India and its clients.”

