Tonic Worldwide bags digital creative mandate for L’Oréal Paris

Tonic Worldwide has come on board as the digital partner for L’Oréal Paris to grow its business by optimising consumer journeys across various e-tailer platforms.

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first creative agency, has won the digital creative mandate for L’Oréal Paris.

Speaking on the new win, Chetan Asher, Co-Founder & CEO, Tonic Worldwide, says, “We are excited to partner with L’Oréal Paris in its vision to reach relevant audiences for this category. Being a very specialised category, it needs a deep understanding of the consumer need gaps to nudge them with the right communication within various stages of their online journey. Our specialist arm GIPSI, will play an important role along with our ecommerce expertise in realising this vision.”

Speaking about this new collaboration, Divya Reddy Shah, General Manager, L’Oréal Paris, said, “We are delighted to welcome Tonic to the L’Oréal Paris family. With science, and innovation at the core, we at L’Oréal Paris, strive to create a difference in the Indian beauty market with our differentiated products which are backed by science. We are ecstatic to join hands with Tonic to drive our digital strategies and executions and accelerate the beauty revolution in India!”

The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

