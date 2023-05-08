Verve Media bags the SEO mandate for Chokore

Verve Media wins the SEO mandate for accessories brand Chokore; the agency will create effective strategies to improve brand awareness through their services.

Mumbai-based integrated digital marketing agency Verve Media won the SEO mandate for Chokore, a design-led premium accessories brand. They create silk premium accessories at affordable prices.

According to the mandate, Verve Media will create effective strategies to improve brand awareness through their SEO services. Integrating the right keywords, working on off-page and on-page SEO, quora and backlinks will be a part of this mandate. The agency aims to position Chokore on the top of search engines among its competitors in the next one year.

Talking about the win, Saad Merchant, Co-Founder at Verve Media, said, “We are excited to work with Chokore to enhance its organic visibility and drive more traffic to its website. Our experience in the field of SEO makes us confident that our strategic approach will help the brand stand out in a highly competitive market. We look forward to delivering exceptional results.”

Talking about the collaboration Akash Verma, Co-founder of Chokore, said, “Happy to partner with Verve, we found them to have sharp insights on the business, coupled with an aggressive approach to build organic traffic. The team is enthusiastic and proactive. We look forward to a long relationship with them.”

