The working mother: Coming back to work

Coming back to work after a break is difficult, but for a working mother, it’s that and some more. Sanjula Miglani of Swiggy pens an opinion piece on how organisations help mothers returning to work smoothly transition into their new normal and more.

After changing countless dirty diapers, infinite sleepless nights, babbling instead of talking and wearing clothes with drool all over; it’s now time to pull that work attire out of the closet again. The transition of a female from being an employee to being a mother to finally becoming a working mother is perhaps one of the most significant shifts in her life. While six months sound like a long time, they feel nothing less than some eye blinks to a new mother.

Statistics tell us that nearly 43% of new mothers leave their blooming careers at some point in their lifetimes. Only 27% of mothers return back after their maternity out of which 48% drop out within four months of joining. Coming back to work – this moment is precarious in a new mom’s life, one that’s filled with challenges, confusion and uncertainties. While the journeys’ of each returning to work could be different, the obstacles are universal.

As Indira Nooyi once said, “The biological clock and the career clock are in total conflict with each other”. The fear of missing my daughter’s first steps because I will be presenting to a client, the sadness that I will be filled with if I hear Mumma from her for the first time over Facetime, the irritation that the nanny will be able to soothe her better than me because I’m usually travelling makes me shiver. And yet I am excited, curious, and inspired to go back to work.

While each missed opportunity at work would feel like a failure and each missed milestone in Aadyasha’s life will be a gut punch- I’m hopeful that in the end, it’ll all be worth it, because it will keep me sane, it will make me happy. In India there’s a saying; Marriages happen not just between the Man and Woman but also between their families. I feel once a woman joins back, not just the mother but also the entire family goes to work.

Considering the entire return of mommy to work as the “Project Comeback” here are five important areas that can really help make the transition smoother.

1. Managing Both Work and Life

What can I do as a Mother? Be more patient and kind to myself. Continue to focus my time at work as well as with my baby girl. Try to be present.

What can one do as an Employer? Remain flexible; let’s face it the traditional 9 AM to 5 PM workday at the office rarely exists. Thanks to the post-pandemic workplaces have become very tolerant, please continue to be the same.

2. Impact on Career

What can I do as a Mother? Stop to question whether I have hit the maternal wall. Move away from the bias, conscious or unconscious that as a working mother I will not be able to advance in my workplace and stop to undermine my abilities.

What can one do as an Employer? Train working staff to recognize, address and understand maternal bias. Support returning parents and establish a re-onboarding experience, especially for new mothers.

3. Let’s all care for the Baby

What can I do as a Mother? All work and no play make Jack a dull boy. While work is important, time with the baby is paramount as well. Quality time with my daughter will definitely make up for all those lost hours.

What can one do as an Employer? Believe in bonding leaves like my employer does, these leaves are really important, for both the child’s happiness and the mother’s sanity.

4. Eliminate Mom Guilt

What can I do as a Mother? Practice mindfulness and amongst everything give some breather to myself. Let’s face it all children grow up and understand that they will become parents themselves one day. While there is no way to not feel the mom’s guilt there sure are ways to lessen it.

What can one do as an Employer? Promote empathetic work culture. For every mom who wants to scale back responsibilities, there are those who can’t wait to say bring it on!

5. Women for Women

What can I do as a Mother? Call out for help when I need it. Do not feel ashamed of saying no and ask for peer support.

What can one do as an Employer? Encourage more Women for Women support clubs, mentorship programs and mental health support.

Suddenly I feel like I am 18 years old again, where I am standing at crossroads not knowing what to do yet, yet I am excited to start the 2.0 version of Sanjula’s corporate journey. I know I will rise to the occasion as I did many times before for different challenges or transitions. So, being more patient not because I am weaker; but because I am strong, real and authentic.

This article is penned by Sanjula Miglani, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Swiggy (Instamart), in the hope of a successful “Project Comeback”.

