Xiaomi MiAds appoints AVOW as its core agency in India

AVOW, the specialist in mobile OEM on-device user acquisition, has been appointed by Xiaomi MiAds, a mobile Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), as its official core agency for user growth and customer success solutions in India.

This partnership empowers app developers and brands looking to use mobile OEM advertisement to achieve incremental growth by making inroads into Xiaomi’s massive loyal user base through AVOW in the world’s most populous country.

Furthermore, this cooperation adds India as the 4th key region represented by AVOW, making the firm the only agency worldwide to represent Xiaomi MiAds in four areas, which also includes EMEA, SEA, and LATAM, at once.

AVOW will operate as one of the main points of contact, managing a 360-degree execution of mobile advertising campaigns on Xiaomi’s Ad Platform – from launching apps on the GetApps marketplace, and booking dynamic preload campaigns to, media buying and campaign optimization.

“We are thrilled to be named the core agency again for Xiaomi. Building on our success in EMEA, SEA, and LATAM, our key partnership with Xiaomi MiAds extends to India. Strengthening our alliances will allow us to offer more exclusive opportunities for mobile marketers to access Xiaomi’s strong presence in the country. India is a dynamic market, and we are committed to helping marketers with greater access to the untapped user audience and eventually make mobile OEM advertising a default part of every marketers’ marketing mix”, says Ashwin Shekhar, Co-founder, and CRO of AVOW.

MiAds provides an advertising portal through proprietary apps like Mi Browser, Mi Music, Themes, Mi Video, and its official proprietary app store GetApps. In addition, Xiaomi allows marketers to locate target audiences and convert their users into brand customers through multiple targeting options.

Sharing his views on this association, Bono Wu, Head of Channel Partnership & Direct Sales of EU and LATAM, International Internet Business Department, Xiaomi, said, “We are glad to have AVOW onboard as our core agency in India. AVOW’s exceptional work in the Indian market and beyond has led us to continue our fruitful partnership. The combination of Xiaomi’s system-level empowerment to MiAds on MIUI and AVOW’s deep expertise will be truly beneficial to our mutual clients.”

AVOW has collaborated with Indian brands like Amazon Prime, Unacademy, UpGrad, Byju’s, MoneyTap, Avail, and WazirX.

