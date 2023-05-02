ZoloStays appoints Siddharth Kumar as the CMO

Siddharth Kumar will be responsible for driving ZoloStays’ marketing initiatives, building brand awareness, and supporting the company’s growth objectives.

ZoloStays announces the appointment of Siddharth Kumar as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The appointment of Siddharth is a key part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its leadership team and accelerate growth in the co-living market.

With over 11 years of experience, Siddharth has a proven track record in handling brands & businesses through various life stages. As CMO, Siddharth will be responsible for driving the company’s marketing initiatives, building brand awareness, and supporting the company’s growth objectives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Siddharth to our team,” said Nikhil Sikri, Co-founder and CEO of Zolostays “As we continue to expand our co-living offerings, we recognize the importance of having a strong marketing leader to help us reach new audiences and build our brand. With Siddharth’s extensive experience in consumer-facing categories, we are confident he will be an excellent addition to our team.”

Siddharth Kumar, CMO of Zolostays said, “Co-living is an exciting and rapidly growing segment which is redefining the way we live and I look forward to helping Zolostays continue to lead the way.”

Siddharth holds an MBA from FMS and has served in various marketing leadership roles at Ferrero, Godfrey Phillips & Bajaj Auto. He will be based at Zolostay’s headquarters in Bangalore, Karnataka

