Zuno partners with 1702 Digital for performance marketing and SEO services

The digital marketing agency will help Zuno to improve their online visibility, drive more traffic to their website, and ultimately acquire more customers.

In the ever-evolving digital age, insurance companies are constantly seeking innovative ways to reach their customers. Zuno Insurance, an onboarding insurance company, has partnered with 1702 Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency, to optimise their online presence and reach a wider audience.

The agency will be providing the insurance company with performance marketing and SEO services. The aim is to help Zuno improve their online visibility, drive more traffic to their website, and ultimately acquire more customers.

With this new digital onboarding solution, Zuno, erstwhile Edelweiss General Insurance, is taking its commitment to the next level by aiming to provide customers with a seamless and hassle-free experience. With a focus on simplifying the insurance process and leveraging digital technology, the company aims to change the way people think about insurance.

“Zuno is all about innovation and doing things differently,” said Kunal Shah, DVP, Digital Marketing of Zuno. “And we knew that in order to achieve our goals, we needed a partner who shared our passion for streamlined execution and out-of-the-box thinking. That’s why we chose 1702 Digital. We’re excited to be working with 1702 Digital to take our digital presence to the next level. The insurance industry is changing rapidly, and it’s more important than ever to have a strong online presence. With 1702 Digital’s expertise in digital marketing, we’re confident that we can achieve our goals and provide the best possible experience for our customers.”

1702 Digital, a digital marketing agency, has been helping businesses across industries drive growth and achieve their digital goals through its comprehensive suite of services. The agency boasts a team of experts who are passionate about digital transformation and innovation. With years of experience in the technology industry, the team brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to every project they work on.

“At 1702 Digital, we’re committed to providing our clients with the best possible digital solutions. We’re thrilled to be partnering with a company that shares our passion for innovation and customer experience,” said Amit Panhale, CBO of 1702 Digital. “By leveraging our expertise in SEO and performance marketing, we’re confident that Zuno will become a household name in the insurance industry.”

