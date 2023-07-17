1702 Digital bags the SEO mandate for SBI Realty

The agency will be providing tailored SEO strategies that will focus on bolstering the real estate advisory’s visibility, increase their website traffic, and drive qualified leads.

1702 Digital, a digital marketing agency has announced its partnership with SBI Realty, as their provider of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services.

The agency’s comprehensive SEO services encompass many strategies, including keyword research, website optimization, content creation, link building, and analytics tracking. By leveraging these techniques, the agency aims to optimize SBI Realty’s online visibility, improve its search engine rankings, and ultimately drive organic traffic and leads to its website.

“We are extremely honoured to be selected by SBI Realty as their SEO partner,” said Amit Panhale, CBO of 1702 Digital. “Our team is excited to work closely with SBI Realty to develop a comprehensive SEO strategy that will amplify their online presence and deliver tangible business results. We are committed to utilizing our deep industry knowledge and data-driven approach to help SBI Realty reach new heights in their digital marketing efforts.”

